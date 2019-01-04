Siblings of raped deaf-mute minor girl assault accused’s 11-year-old brother

Police have booked two siblings for allegedly assaulting an 11-year-old boy, who is the brother of the man who allegedly raped the assaulters’ 15-year-old differently abled sister in Dankaur, in what seems to be a rivalry between the two families.

Names of all accused and victims from both parties, belonging to one village, have been withheld to protect the identity of the girl.

On November 6, 2018, a 22-year-old man from a village in Dankaur allegedly raped a 15-year-old deaf, mute and mentally unstable girl, when she was alone in the house, police said.

“When I returned home around 7.30 pm, I saw that the accused was doing wrong things with my daughter as she was trying to free herself. When I raised an alarm, he ran away from my house,” said the father of the girl.

According to police, the medical test of the victim girl was conducted on November 6 night and a first information report was lodged against the accused under Indian Penal Code section 376 for rape.

“Based on the complaint, we arrested the accused from his house on November 7 and sent him to jail. He is still in prison,” said Rajpal Singh Tomar, station house officer, Dankaur police station.

On December 25 evening, two older brothers of the victim girl allegedly assaulted the 11-year-old younger brother of the rape accused with swords and left him critically injured.

“I had sent my son to the nearby grocery store to buy some commodities when he was intercepted by the two men who attacked him with swords. My son was rescued by another neighbour who raised an alarm after which the two men ran away,” said the father of the 11-year-old boy.

Police said that the boy was shifted to the district hospital after his ear drum was found damaged.

“The boy was assaulted in a brutal manner which left him in critical condition. Based on the complaint received, we have booked two men, who are elder brothers of the victim girl, under Indian Penal Code sections 307 and 323 for attempt to murder and voluntarily causing hurt,” said Tomar.

Police had on Monday evening detained one of the men accused of assault . However, he was released after a protest by his family members.

“Prima facie, it appears to be a matter of vendetta between the two families and they belong to the same community. The two assault accused have given their alibi stating that they were celebrating Christmas in Delhi at the time of attack. We have not made any arrest yet,” said Tomar.

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 14:20 IST