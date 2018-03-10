Six new underpasses suggested to reduce congestion in Noida

A committee headed by Noida authority chief executive officer (CEO) Alok Tandon has finalised an action plan to reduce vehicular congestion in the city. The committee sent the final report on the action plan to the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary on Thursday for further necessary action.

The committee report said that there is a need to take long-term steps that include construction of six new underpasses and three new elevated roads to decongest Noida, besides taking other medium-term and short-term steps.

The underpasses are proposed at the intersections of Sector 51/71, Sector 49/47 on Dadri Road, Sector 62/63 on Road No.6, and three underpasses on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

“We have suggested three new elevated roads above Master Plan-I, DSC Road and Shahdara Drain. But these are long-term solutions and will take two to six years to execute these projects,” Noida authority chief engineer Sandeep Chandra said.

Most of the arterial roads, particularly the roads in Noida connected to the DND Flyway, Master Plan-II Road, Road No.6 and the Delhi-Noida Link Road, witness congestion during peak hours. The Noida authority struggles to provide relief to motorists from the jams on these roads.

Now, the UP government will look into the report and take action to reduce traffic congestion that troubles motorists daily.

The Uttar Pradesh ministers’ committee—which consists of industries minister Satish Mahana, minister of state for sugar mills and industry Suresh Rana, and urban housing minister Suresh Khanna— had constituted a panel to look into ways to address traffic-related issues in the city. The committee was formed on October 5 last year and is headed by Tandon.

The final report offers three kinds of suggestions—short-term, mid-term and long-term—to be implemented to reduce congestion. Short-term solutions that the report contains will take up to six months time to execute, mid-term solutions will be executed in six months to two years, and the long-term solutions will take two to six years time to execute, officials said.

Short-term solutions and mid-term solutions, which are a part of the report, will be executed with by the traffic and transport departments, officials said.

“With short-term action, the authority will ensure that speed breakers are built near schools and hospitals. We will also take care of road strips and traffic signage within six months of getting instructions from the government,” Chandra said.

Apart from this, the authority will also adopt shot-term solutions such as installation of high-tech traffic signals on all intersections and construction of 15 new foot overbridges.