Supreme Court lawyer killed in Noida home

A 60-year-old Supreme Court lawyer was found murdered inside her bungalow in Noida Sector 31 on Tuesday night. Police said two of the lawyer’s domestic helps — husband and wife — who had been hired last week were absconding and were suspects in the case.

The victim, Kuljeet Kaur, was found dead with her hands and legs tied up and her mouth gagged with a piece of cloth by the police.

A Honda City car, along with some cash and valuables were found to be missing. Police said they suspected the role of the domestic helps in the murder but are also investigating property dispute as a probable cause.

A complaint regarding the incident was filed by Kuljeet’s sister Divya Bajaj in Sector 20 police station on Tuesday. Bajaj, a resident of Shastri Nagar in Delhi, said that she tried to contact Kuljeet on her mobile but found it to be unreachable. “I called her neighbours and asked them to check on her. The neighbours suspected foul play as the doors of her house were open and the car missing,” she said. Bajaj reached Noida and found the house ransacked and her sister murdered. She then informed police.

Vaibhav Krishna, SSP, Gautam Budh Nagar, said a team from Sector 20 police station reached the spot. “The police found the victim’s hands and legs tied and her mouth gagged. Some blood had oozed from her nose. It looks like she had been strangulated to death,” he said.

Senior police officials accompanied by a forensic team from Lucknow inspected the premises and collected samples. Krishna said that the house was ransacked and some valuables were missing. “There were CCTV cameras on the premises, but the DVRs ar missing,” he said.

Bajaj said Kuljeet’s husband Captain (retd) Navjot Singh had died in December 2018. The couple had moved to the Noida house around nine years ago. Bajaj said that her sister had some property dispute with her in-laws, who live in Vasant Vihar, Delhi. “But we do not know the exact reason of the dispute. We have informed her in-laws but they did not come here,” she said.

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 03:39 IST