SUV rams police post, one arrested

noida Updated: Jun 09, 2020 23:11 IST
Tanmayee Tyagi
Tanmayee Tyagi
A 24-year-old man was arrested by the Sector 39 police for allegedly losing control while speeding in his SUV and crashing into a local police post, damaging the structure. No police personnel was injured in the incident.

According to the police, the incident took place around 9.30pm in the Sadarpur area.

“Two men were in the Scorpio, which rammed the Sadarpur police post. The driver lost control of the vehicle. The SUV damaged the structure. There was damage to the front portion of the vehicle and its tyres as well,” Shailesh Tomar, station house officer, Sector 39 police station, said.

He said that the suspects did not seem to be under the influence of alcohol but were speeding and lost control of the vehicle, thereby crashing into the police post.

One of the suspects, Laveesh Yadav, the driver, was arrested at the spot, while the second one is on the run. However, the police said that both the men are locals and they will nab him soon.

“Luckily, no police personnel was injured in the incident. The police post in-charge and other staff had been called to the police station barely five minutes before the incident. Even the suspects did not sustain any injuries,” Tomar said.

The duo was booked under sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way), 429 (Mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code, along with relevant sections of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.

Yadav was produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail.

