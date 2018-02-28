Three charred to death in Greater Noida as ambulance bursts into flames after hitting truck

Three people were charred to death and two injured when the ambulance in which they were travelling caught fire after hitting a speeding truck in Badalpur area of Greater Noida early Wednesday, police said.

Officials said the accident occurred at 2.10am when the 18-tyre truck tried to take a steep left turn and the Maruti Omni ambulance, heading from Ghaziabad to Dadri, following the bigger vehicle hit it from behind near KRBL Mill.

“We have not been able to identify the three bodies as they have been charred beyond recognition. Prima facie it appears that the accident ignited the fire inside the ambulance,” station house officer of Badalpur Police station Mukesh Kumar said.

“We are trying to track down the hospital to which the ambulance belonged,” he added.

Sources said the ambulance was going back to Dadri from Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital in New Delhi.

Kumar said two people were flung outside on impact while three others got stuck in the ambulance. A passerby called the police and a team reached the spot immediately, he added.

The two injured have been identified as Manik, a resident of Khurja in Greater Noida, and Srinand Maurya from Baliya.

“The injured were rushed to the district hospital for immediate medical attention. They have given their statement where they have mentioned that they asked for a lift from the ambulance in Ghaziabad and they were not acquainted with the remaining three people inside,” said Kumar.

Police have seized the truck and booked a case of negligent driving against its driver.

“The driver is absconding at this moment and we are trying to track him. The bodies have been kept in the mortuary,” said Kumar.