Three more test positive for Covid-19 in Noida, count now at 41

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 23:18 IST

Three more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 in Gautam Budh Nagar late Tuesday, taking the total count of such cases in the district to 41. All three patients got themselves tested at a private lab after which the health department officials were informed of their positive status.

The new patients include an 81-year-old man from Sector 28, a 50-year-old woman and her 14-year-old son from Sector 37, Noida.

According to officials, the uncle of the 14-year-old had recently returned from Switzerland. The mother and son had symptoms of Covid-19 after which they got themselves tested at a private lab.

“The woman is already undergoing treatment at a private hospital of Delhi and the family wants her son to also be admitted to the same hospital. His uncle had returned from Switzerland recently,” Vikasendu Agarwal, state surveillance officer, Lucknow, said.

Officials came to know about the three cases late Tuesday after which they got in touch with the identified persons and their family. The senior citizen has been shifted to the Super Speciality Children Hospital in Sector 30. He has no travel history to foreign countries. Officials will be sending the sample of the senior citizen for testing again to reconfirm the results.

Officials are going to seal the areas where the three patients live for two days and carry out extensive sanitising of the whole area. Residents will be asked to stay in home quarantine. Officials are also trying to trace people who came in contact with the three. Samples of family members of the patients will also be collected for testing.

“We have just got the information about the three latest cases in Gautam Budh Nagar. We will be making calls in the night to trace people who came in contact with them,” Agarwal said.

By Tuesday night, the health department had tracked 1,135 travellers, and placed 1,852 persons under observation, 626 samples have been collected, of which 41 were positive for coronavirus.