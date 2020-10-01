e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 01, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / Three persons booked for kidnapping woman call centre staffer from Noida

Three persons booked for kidnapping woman call centre staffer from Noida

noida Updated: Oct 01, 2020 22:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A 19-year-old woman was kidnapped allegedly by three suspects from Sadarpur village in Noida’s Sector 39 area four days ago, on September 28. The family alleged that despite filing a police complaint the very next day, the police are still clueless about her whereabouts.

The woman, Shradha Verma works in a call centre in Noida’s Sector 16 and lives with her four siblings and mother at a rented accommodation in the village. The woman’s mother Kanta Devi said on September 28, Verma had left for office in the morning but she did not return home that evening. “When she did not return, we started searching for her but in vain. Her mobile phone was also coming as switched off,” she said.

Devi said she filed a complaint to the Sector 39 police station against three suspects – Kapil, Mohit and Awneesh. “We suspect Kapil kidnapped my daughter along with his two accomplices. Kapil used to stalk my daughter on her way to office. He used to visit his uncle’s house, which is in our neighbourhood, and that is how came to know Shradha,” she said.

The woman said two weeks ago, Kapil had called the Shradha’s younger brother to a local park and threatened to abduct Shradha if the family did not accept his marriage proposal. “Once my daughter went missing, we tried Kapil’s mobile phone number but that was also switched off. We suspect his role in her disappearance. We are concerned about Shradha’s safety,” she said.

Azad Singh Tomar, SHO, Sector 39 police station, said primary investigation revealed that Shradha and Kapil knew each other. “We have registered a case against the three named suspects under Section 506 (criminal intimidation), Section 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc) and Section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code.

Tomar said police teams are conducting searches in Noida and Greater Noida to arrest the suspects and rescue the woman.

top news
FIR filed against Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi under pandemic law over march towards Hathras
FIR filed against Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi under pandemic law over march towards Hathras
‘Shocked our conscience’: High Court summons UP officials in Hathras case
‘Shocked our conscience’: High Court summons UP officials in Hathras case
KXIP vs MI Live: Mumbai Indians thrash Kings XI Punjab by 48 runs
KXIP vs MI Live: Mumbai Indians thrash Kings XI Punjab by 48 runs
Seventh round of India-China military talks on border row likely next week
Seventh round of India-China military talks on border row likely next week
ED files chargesheet against LeT chief Hafiz Saeed in terror funding case
ED files chargesheet against LeT chief Hafiz Saeed in terror funding case
Opposition slams ‘reckless’ UP Police for detaining Rahul Gandhi
Opposition slams ‘reckless’ UP Police for detaining Rahul Gandhi
Major ceasefire violation along LoC, Army gives ‘befitting response’
Major ceasefire violation along LoC, Army gives ‘befitting response’
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesKXIP vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In