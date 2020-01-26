Three rob Noida resident of car at gunpoint near Gijhor village

noida

Updated: Jan 26, 2020 23:51 IST

Three unidentified men snatched a man’s car at gunpoint near Hoshiyarpur T-Point on Saturday night. The incident took place when the victim, Abhinav Singh, was returning from the Noida City Centre to his residence in Homes 121, Sector 121.

The victim, who works as a manager with a telecommunication company in Noida, said he was returning home after dropping his, Mohit, near Noida City Centre, when he was accosted near Gijhor village.

“Three criminals came in a Mahindra Scorpio and hit my car from behind. Then they got down from their SUV and started abusing me. One of them took out a pistol and told me to step out of the car. One of the men snatched his car keys and the group fled with both the vehicles,” Singh said, adding that he immediately called the police to report the matter.

A complaint in this regard was filed at the Sector 24 police station.

Ramphal, in-charge of the Sector 24 police station, said a police team reached the spot and launched a combing exercise but the men had managed to escape. “We have registered a case against unknown criminals for robbery. We are also scanning CCTVs for footage to arrest the suspects,” he said.

The traffic near Hoshiyarpur T-Point, for commuters going from Noida City Centre towards Sector 71, has been closed due to construction of an underpass at the Sector 71 crossing. According to the detour in place, one needs to take a left at Hoshiyarpur T-Point and continue towards Gijhor village. Police said this traffic detour will remain in place for about three more months.