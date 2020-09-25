To protest against reform bills, farmers block Delhi-Noida road at Sector 14A

noida

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 23:43 IST

Farmers from Noida Friday blocked the city’s border with Delhi for over two hours to protest against three farm reforms bills passed by Parliament last week, throwing traffic in the area out of gear till afternoon.

A number of farmers bodies, under the aegis of Bharatiya Kisan Union, had come together to march from Noida to Delhi in support of the nationwide protest, but were stopped on the way by police.

More than 150 farmers —all members of Bharatiya Kisan Union — reached Noida Gate near Mayur Vihar border around 11.45am, but were met by barricades that had been set up by Delhi Police personnel.

Around 150 Delhi Police personnel — armed with anti-riot gear — were deployed at Chilla village on the border on Friday morning in a bid to prevent the agitating farmers from crossing over to the national capital.

The deployment of Delhi Police personnel at Alipur on the Delhi-Haryana border was minimal.

The farmers parked several tractors and cars on the Noida side of the border, completely halting vehicular movement from both sides. The protesters blocked the road till 2pm, slowing down vehicular movement on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, and forcing the police to divert traffic.

According to Delhi deputy commissioner of police (east) Jasmeet Singh, traffic going towards Noida was diverted towards other border points, including New Ashok Nagar, Kondli, and Mayur Vihar Phase-3. Except the Chilla border, which was blocked for nearly three hours, all other routes connecting Noida from Delhi, including the Delhi-Noida Direct flyway, were open for motorists. The traffic diversion, however, caused some confusion among several motorists.

At 12.44 pm, the Delhi Traffic tweeted a traffic alert, informing the public about the “obstruction in traffic at Chilla border due to demonstration.”

However, the police, in a tweet two hours later, said that the traffic had returned to normal.

Uttar Pradesh (UP) police officers spoke with leaders of the farmers’ groups in Noida, said Alok Kumar, joint commissioner of police (JCP), (eastern range), Delhi Police.

The farmers were apprised about the guidelines of Unlock 4, which prohibits any kind of mass gathering or protests across the country, including the national capital, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic after which the protests were called off.

The three farm bills approved by Parliament, the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance; and Farm Services Bill and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, have become contentious issues.

The new laws aim to liberalise the agriculture sector by removing hurdles created by the Agriculture Marketing Produce Committee (AMPC) Act in direct procurement of agriculture produce by buyers and create a level-playing field for all, thereby allowing private players a bigger role in farm trade.

Farmer bodies and opposition parties say that these reform bills take away price protection provided through Minimum Support Price (MSP), whereas the government maintains that MSP will remain in place and the bills will ensure higher remuneration for farmers.

BKU’s NCR chapter president, Subhash Chaudhary said through the bills, the government will abolish mandis (agricultural produce marketing committees) and open avenues for corporates to directly access farmers’ produce.

“There are no measures in the bills to ensure farmers are able to sell their produce at decent rates. The government should at least ensure that grains are bought at or above the MSP. The government is promoting capitalism with the bills, and hence farmers demand amendments in them,” he said.

Ashok Bhati, spokesperson, BKU (Noida), said the farmers had held a symbolic protest in different districts of Uttar Pradesh on September 21 as well. “We had requested the government to address our grievances. The government ignored our demands hence we hit the streets,” he said. Bhati said the government framed the three bills— Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020—without consulting farmers and without safeguarding their interest.

Vipin Pradhan,a farmer leader, said that the farmers submitted a memorandum to senior police officers demanding the three bills to be rolled back.

Kumar Ranvijay, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida, said the protest was peaceful. “We had diverted the Delhi-bound traffic to DND Flyway and Kalindi Kunj. The police personnel were also deployed at the DND Flyway loops and Noida Expressway to guide the commuters. Delhi Police had diverted Noida-bound traffic to internal roads,” he said.

Ganesh Saha, deputy commissioner of police, (traffic) Noida said arrangements were placed on time to divert the traffic in light of the protest and there were no jams on Thursday.