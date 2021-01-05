Traffic police to have safety cell to prevent road accidents in Noida

noida

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 23:19 IST

The Noida Traffic Police will soon have a road safety cell that will study the city’s roads and take measures to prevent accidents. It will also coordinate with the district administration, transport department, and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to resolve issues related to traffic related issues.

Ganesh Saha, Gautam Budh Nagar deputy commissioner of police (DCP) for traffic, said, “People can complain to the Cell on potholes, U-turns that are not as per norms or even if a traffic light is not working. The Cell will then coordinate with the stakeholders concerned and fix the issue as soon as possible.”

The department, likely to be set up within a week, will be headed by a traffic inspector supported by four other staff members at the DCP’s office. “People can make a small video and share them on Facebook and Twitter and tag Noida traffic police. Our team will promptly address the problem,” said Saha.

The traffic department has already set up a help desk and also issued two helpline numbers – 7065100100 (calls and WhatsApp) and 9971009001 (only calls).

Gautam Budh Nagar traffic police issued nearly 500,000 challans last year and issued ₹17.9 crore in fines of which ₹3.43 crore had been realised.

Rohit Baluja, director Institute of Road Safety Education, earlier in a programme of road safety month – November 2020 - stated that in 2019, a total of 1.54 lakh people had died in road accident in India as per National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). “Every year, round 23000 people die and 28000 people are injured road accidents in Uttar Pradesh only,” he added.