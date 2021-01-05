e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 05, 2021-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / Traffic police to have safety cell to prevent road accidents in Noida

Traffic police to have safety cell to prevent road accidents in Noida

noida Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 23:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The Noida Traffic Police will soon have a road safety cell that will study the city’s roads and take measures to prevent accidents. It will also coordinate with the district administration, transport department, and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to resolve issues related to traffic related issues.

Ganesh Saha, Gautam Budh Nagar deputy commissioner of police (DCP) for traffic, said, “People can complain to the Cell on potholes, U-turns that are not as per norms or even if a traffic light is not working. The Cell will then coordinate with the stakeholders concerned and fix the issue as soon as possible.”

The department, likely to be set up within a week, will be headed by a traffic inspector supported by four other staff members at the DCP’s office. “People can make a small video and share them on Facebook and Twitter and tag Noida traffic police. Our team will promptly address the problem,” said Saha.

The traffic department has already set up a help desk and also issued two helpline numbers – 7065100100 (calls and WhatsApp) and 9971009001 (only calls).

Gautam Budh Nagar traffic police issued nearly 500,000 challans last year and issued ₹17.9 crore in fines of which ₹3.43 crore had been realised.

Rohit Baluja, director Institute of Road Safety Education, earlier in a programme of road safety month – November 2020 - stated that in 2019, a total of 1.54 lakh people had died in road accident in India as per National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). “Every year, round 23000 people die and 28000 people are injured road accidents in Uttar Pradesh only,” he added.

top news
India’s self-reliance initiatives may lead to trade barriers with other nations, says outgoing US envoy
India’s self-reliance initiatives may lead to trade barriers with other nations, says outgoing US envoy
US welcomes LeT commander Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi’s arrest on charges of terror financing
US welcomes LeT commander Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi’s arrest on charges of terror financing
India may have to make choices on arms deals, says outgoing US envoy
India may have to make choices on arms deals, says outgoing US envoy
Karnataka to vaccinate 6.3 lakh healthcare workers in first phase
Karnataka to vaccinate 6.3 lakh healthcare workers in first phase
Budget session of Parliament expected to begin on January 29
Budget session of Parliament expected to begin on January 29
Why Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin got nod, explains ministry
Why Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin got nod, explains ministry
Dry run blooper in Varanasi leads to vaccine boxes transported on bicycle
Dry run blooper in Varanasi leads to vaccine boxes transported on bicycle
Covid update: UK PM’s India visit; England lockdown; Centre explains CoWin app
Covid update: UK PM’s India visit; England lockdown; Centre explains CoWin app
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In