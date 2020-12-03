e-paper
Home / Noida / Truck driver held after woman killed in road accident

Truck driver held after woman killed in road accident

noida Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 23:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Noida Police on Thursday arrested a dumper truck driver in connection with an accident the previous day in which a 55-year-old woman was killed.

The accident happened near the sector 51 metro station around noon.

According to police, couple Janak and Anil Chopra, residents of a highrise in sector 78, were on their way home on their scooter.

“A dumper truck hit them from behind. The woman, who was riding pillion, was seriously injured,” said Sushir Kumar, station house officer, sector 49 police station.Police said the woman was declared dead on arrival at the hospital, while her husband was under treatment at a private hospital in sector 51.

“The driver, 30-year-old Mohabbat from Muzzafarnagar, had fled the spot after the accident and was nabbed today from near the sector 101 metro station along with his vehicle that was also seized. His vehicle’s license plate number had been captured in the CCTV cameras near the accident site,” said the SHO.

Police said that a complaint in the case had been filed by the couple’s son after which an FIR had been registered at the sector 49 police station against the truck driver under sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way), 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

Mohabbat was produced before a magistrate who later sent him to jail.

