TV snatched from duo who stopped to help 2 men being robbed at gun point in Noida

Two men were robbed of a new LED TV on Monday afternoon by two unidentified men while trying to help another person who had been robbed by the same suspects. Police said they were looking into the matter.

The incident was reported from Noida Sector 85 around 1.30pm. One of the persons who were robbed was identified as Dinesh Singh, a native of Bulandshahr.

“I own a mobile repair shop in Sector 168. I was on my way to Bhangel to buy phone parts with a friend. When we reached a forest area in Sector 85, two men on a motorcycle intercepted us. They were wearing helmets and were had a pistol. They old us to hand over our valuables. They took my phone and wallet, which had Rs 1,000,” Dinesh said.

He said that the robbers also took the bag, he was carrying which had another five phones in it. “My friend and I started shouting for help and the duo even fired a shot in the air. However, hearing us, two other men who were also travelling on a motorcycle, stopped and asked us what was wrong. They moved in to help us. They had a brand new LED TV with them. The thieves snatched the TV and fled, threatening to shoot at us,” he added.

The persons who were robbed of the TV were identified as Mohit and Shankar, residents of Chaprauli in Sector 168. They were returning from Kulesra after buying the TV.

Based on a complaint by Dinesh, a case was registered at Phase 2 police station under IPC Section 392 (punishment for robbery). “We are looking into the matter. We are trying to trace the accused and will nab them soon,” Azad Singh Tomar, station house officer, Phase 2 police station, said.

First Published: Feb 20, 2019 10:45 IST