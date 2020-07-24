Two booked for raping 14-year-old neighbour

noida

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 23:11 IST

Two youths in their early twenties were booked by the police for allegedly sedating and gangraping their 14-year-old neighbour in a village in Rabupura area on Thursday.

The police are on the lookout for the two suspects.

According to the complaint lodged by the girl’s family, the alleged incident took place on Thursday night when the girl was on her way home after delivering some milk at her brother’s house who lives in the same neighbourhood. She had been missing for a few hours after which her family started searching for her. “When she didn’t come back home for a while, we started looking for her. Around 8pm, we found her in a semi-conscious state on a deserted stretch near some agricultural fields in the village. She later recounted the whole ordeal to us,” said the girl’s father in the police complaint.

Police officers said that in her statement the girl alleged that when she was on her way home, the two suspects—one of whom was also well known to the family—pulled her into in a deserted alley near the fields, sedated her and then raped her after which they fled leaving her in a semi-conscious state. A medical examination has been ordered for the girl, they added.

“Based on the family’s complaint which came today morning (Friday), a case has been registered against the two suspects under section 376D (gangrape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. A medical examination has been ordered for the girl and the report is awaited,” said Vineet Kumar, station house officer, Rabupura police station.

“Both the suspects are on the run at the moment and a search is on for them. Three teams have been dispatched to all of their known hangouts, and we are also speaking to their families. We will arrest them soon,” the SHO said.