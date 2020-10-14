e-paper
Home / Noida / Two held for gangrape of 13-year-old girl in Ghaziabad

Two held for gangrape of 13-year-old girl in Ghaziabad

noida Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 23:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The Ghaziabad police on Tuesday arrested two men -- one 30 years old and the other 21 --for allegedly gangraping a 13-year-old girl. The police said they came to know about the incident when doctors found her to be pregnant after she had complained of abdomen pain on October 10.

The mother of the girl, in her FIR, stated that a few months ago the two men held her daughter at gunpoint and pulled her into the fields and raped her. The incident happened under the Modinagar police station area.

“They also videographed the act. They also threatened with releasing the video and kill her family if she revealed it to anyone. Then they gave forced some sedative in to her and left her in fields before fleeing,” she said in her complaint. “My daughter was frightened after the incident and did not reveal anything. On October 10 she complained of pain in abdomen after which I took her to a doctor. The doctor told me that the girl was about four months pregnant. When I asked her, she narrated the entire incident after which I gave a police complaint.”

The police said that the suspects are resident of same locality as victim’s and confessed to the incident.

Police registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 376D (gangrape), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison etc), 363 (kidnapping) and also levied provision of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

“Based on the complaint given by the family we registered an FIR on October 13 against the two suspects and also arrested them. They both confessed to the crime,” said Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, superintendent of police (rural).

