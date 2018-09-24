Two pairs of Sarus cranes, chicks spotted in Noida’s Dhanauri wetland

Much to birdwatchers’ delight, at least two pairs of sarus cranes have been spotted with their chicks around the Dhanauri wetland in Noida.

According to birders, there are two pairs of the cranes near the main water body. as well as 20 more pairs in the vicinity at the Surajpur wetland. The sarus crane is the state bird of Uttar Pradesh and is seen mainly in western parts of the state.

“The sarus crane seems to have bred successfully in this area. This is good news, as this beautiful bird has been losing its habitat due to the reducing area of wetlands, and this needs to be curbed,” Jaswinder Waraich, a regular birder from Noida, said.

He added that every year, a few pairs of sarus cranes breed near Surajpur and Dhanauri around this time of the year.

According to the forest department, there are over 200 birds in the Gautam Budh Nagar district and the number has been increasing in the past few years.

“We conduct a census every year around October or November. There are large numbers of birds found near Surajpur, Dhanauri and the NTPC areas. Surajpur has the largest number of sarus cranes in the district,” PK Srivastava, divisional forest officer, said.

He added that until last year, about 100 birds were recorded in Surajpur and another 20 were recorded in Dhanauri. The sarus crane has been categorised as a vulnerable species according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) classification.

“This crane is listed as ‘vulnerable’ because it is suspected to have suffered a rapid population decline, which is projected to continue, as a result of widespread reductions in the extent and quality of its wetland habitats, exploitation and the effects of pollutants,” the IUCN red list states.

Officials said that parts of western UP, especially areas around Etawah and Mainpuri, are among the bird’s largest habitat. According to a Wildlife Institute of India survey, 73% of the total population in the country is concentrated in the western Uttar Pradesh districts of Mainpuri, Etawah, Etah and Aligarh.

“The sarus crane is found only in less than 10 countries around the world. Its largest population is found in India, most of it in UP. It is India’s only resident breeding crane,” HV Girish, conservator of forests, said.

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 13:50 IST