Two suicides in Noida

Jan 16, 2020
Two women allegedly took their lives Tuesday in two separate incidents.
Police said a 40-year-old woman jumped from the balcony of her 14-floor flat in Sector 74 high-rise following an altercation with her husband.
“The family was not in a position to say what the issue was, but it was a domestic dispute. The husband thought that she was pacing in the balcony,” Dharmendra Sharma, SHO, Sector 49 police station, said.
In the second incident, a 25-year-old executive of a private firm, reportedly hanged herself in her rented house in Sector 51.
According to a friend, who had found her hanging in her room, her family was pressuring her to get married but did not want to marry, the SHO said.