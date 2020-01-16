e-paper
Two suicides in Noida

Two suicides in Noida

noida Updated: Jan 16, 2020 00:00 IST
Two women allegedly took their lives Tuesday in two separate incidents.

Police said a 40-year-old woman jumped from the balcony of her 14-floor flat in Sector 74 high-rise following an altercation with her husband.

“The family was not in a position to say what the issue was, but it was a domestic dispute. The husband thought that she was pacing in the balcony,” Dharmendra Sharma, SHO, Sector 49 police station, said.

In the second incident, a 25-year-old executive of a private firm, reportedly hanged herself in her rented house in Sector 51.

According to a friend, who had found her hanging in her room, her family was pressuring her to get married but did not want to marry, the SHO said.

