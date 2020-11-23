UP issues directions for limiting gathering in open and closed spaces for events

noida

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 23:41 IST

The UP government on Monday issued a detailed order limiting the gathering of people at cultural, social, educational, sporting, entertainment, religious and political events.

As per the latest directions issued by UP chief secretary, RK Tiwari, the maximum limit in closed spaces like halls/room will be 50% of the capacity of the hall but subject to maximum of 100 people. The gathering will be subject to mandatory availability of hand washing facility, sanitizer, thermal scanning along with use of face masks and maintaining social distancing.

In previous October 1 order, the limit in such closed spaces was limited to 200 people.

Further, the latest order has defined that the limit of gathering in open spaces be below 40% of the capacity of the space. Earlier, this had no limit.

“The guidelines issued on Monday have become effective and will be applicable for functions like marriages etc. The directions have been issued to keep check on spread of Covid-19 infection and to prevent further rise in cases,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, district magistrate.

“As part of the enforcement, copy of the permission for events will be made available to the respective police station and the police will keep a check and enforce the measures. Besides, our administrative officers will also conduct surprise inspections at such places to ensure that guidelines are actively followed,” he added.

Last week, both Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar had issued directions to limit attendance to 100 in events like marriages.

Amit Mohan Prasad, UP’s additional chief secretary (health), on Monday said that there should be efforts to protect old aged persons and they should ideally not be taken to events like marriages to prevent them from infection.

“It is so because earlier the share of those above 60 years in total infection cases in UP was about 8% and now the share has increased to about 10.13%. On the other hand, the share of this age group in total fatalities is about 45%. Since the old aged people are vulnerable, they should not be taken to functions like marriages. Otherwise, if they contract infection, there will be complications. In such case such people can participate through video-calling and avoid attending functions physically,” he said.