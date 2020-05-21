e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 21, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / Urban areas of Ghaziabad, Noida back in Covid-19 red zone

Urban areas of Ghaziabad, Noida back in Covid-19 red zone

The red zone categorisation was decided on the number of parametres like total active cases, active cases per lakh of population, rate of doubling of cases, fatality rate, testing ratio and positive sample rate, said Ghaziabad’s chief medical officer.

noida Updated: May 21, 2020 11:01 IST
Peeyush Khandelwal | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Peeyush Khandelwal | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Barricading in a coronavirus containment zone in Dasna, Ghaziabad, on Wednesday.
Barricading in a coronavirus containment zone in Dasna, Ghaziabad, on Wednesday.(Sakim Ali/HT Photo)
         

The Uttar Pradesh government has issued directions and categorised urban areas of Ghaziabad district under the red zone on late on Wednesday night. The government has also listed the urban areas of Gautam Budh Nagar, Meerut, Agra and Kanpur City under the red zone.

“The directions came late Wednesday on night and the urban areas of Ghaziabad district are now in red zone. As per earlier classification by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the district was under orange zone. So now, the city areas have slipped into red zone where activities will be allowed but they will be restricted,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer.

The urban areas in Ghaziabad include localities of Kaushambi, Vaishali, Indirapuram, Vasundhra, Sahibabad, Raj Nagar Extension, Crossings Republik, Raj Nagar, Kavi Nagar among others.

Under the new guidelines issued by Minstry of Home Affairs on May 17, states and union territories (UTs) were given powers to delineate red, green and orange zones while taking into consideration the parametres shared by the health ministry.

The zones can be a district, or a municipal corporation/municipality or even smaller administrative units such as sub-divisions, etc, as decided by respective states and UTs.

Within the red and orange zones, containment and buffer zones will be demarcated by the local authorities after taking into consideration the guidelines of the health ministry.

“The red zone for Ghaziabad’s urban area was decided on the number of parametres like total active cases, active cases per lakh of population, rate of doubling of cases, fatality rate, testing ratio and positive sample rate. As per our assessment, we have three containment zones of Khoda, Jhandapur in Sahibabad and Vaishali Sector 1 where there are more positive cases and precaution is needed in these areas,” CMO Dr Gupta added.

Under the containment zones, only essential activities are allowed with stricter perimetre control. No movement of persons is allowed except for medical emergencies and for maintaining essential supplies.

“In the containment zones we have deployed teams which are taking up surveillance activities like door to door surveys, sampling and sanitization etc,” Dr Gupta added.

Till Wednesday night, the tally of the Covid-19 positive patients in Ghaziabad stood at 196 with 161 of these discharged from different hospitals.

The number of active cases now stands at 33.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaIRCTC Online bookingCovid-19 CrisisCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020MS DhoniJharkhand Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In