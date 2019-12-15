e-paper
Uttar Pradesh man selling biryani slapped, abused over his caste near Delhi

Police have registered a case against three men after watching the video of the attack on the man identified as Lokesh in Rabupura area.

noida Updated: Dec 15, 2019 15:17 IST
In the video, which has gone viral on social media, Lokesh is seen defending himself from the repeated slaps from one of the accused, whose face cannot be seen.
A 43-year-old man was beaten up by three men for selling biryani in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida over his caste, reports said on Sunday.

Police have registered a case against the men after watching the video of the attack on the man identified as Lokesh in Rabupura area.

“We saw the video yesterday and then the investigation was initiated. The victim was identified and called to the police station for the details,” Greater Noida’s superintendent of police Ranvijay Singh said, according to news agency ANI.

“A case has been registered against the three men. The incident took place in Rabupura area. A search for the accused is underway,” Singh said.

They also hurl abuses at Lokesh as he is pushed to the wall as bystanders watch on.

“.....fold your hands,” said one of the accused while slapping the vendor.

Lokesh is then seen with folded hands as he is beaten up.

