Vasundhara junction is now free of signals

The Vasundhara intersection, on the Mohan Nagar to Anand Vihar Link Road, is now signal-free.

The officials of the UP Bridge Corporation Limited said they have blocked the intersection with jersey barriers and made a 600-metre stretch signal-free in order to ease traffic movement and also to ensure safety to commuters due to the ongoing construction of a six-lane flyover.

The Vasundhara intersection diverts traffic towards Anand Vihar, Vasundhara, Mohan Nagar and Kadkad Model.

The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has tasked the UP Bridge Corporation to construct a six-lane flyover on which the work has already begun, officials said.

“The intersection is now blocked with jersey barriers, demarcating the construction site. The traffic signals have also been shut down. Now, the traffic moving from Vasundhara towards Mohan Nagar will take a left turn and move a further 300-400 metres before taking the U-turn to return to Mohan Nagar,” Ajay Singh, regional manager of the bridge corporation, said.

He said the signal-free arrangement was taken up in coordination with the traffic police. The road on either side has also been widened to allow more turning radius for vehicles.

“The idea behind the move is to ensure safety of motorists during the construction activity. Huge cranes will be moving on the construction site and they may a pose risk to commuters. Hence, the signal-free plan was implemented,” Singh said.

The flyover work is nearly 40% complete and we are erecting 16 pillars. Once the flyover is complete, it will be up to the authorities if they wish to switch on the signals or not,” he said.

The Link Road witnesses a high volume of vehicles and is a major stretch that connects trans-Hindon areas to Ghaziabad city through the Mohan Nagar crossing. The Mohan Nagar crossing is already signal-free.

According to the statistics of the public works department, which maintains the Link Road, the stretch is part of the erstwhile NH-58 (UP-Gate to Kadrabad) witnesses high traffic volume. The intersection sees 1,30,188 passenger car units and 10,336 commercial vehicles per day.

“Earlier, we had to stop at the Vasundhara intersection and the waiting time at the signal was 80 seconds. It meant that a commuter had to wait a long time before she could proceed further,” Amit Singh, a resident of Shakti Khand, Indirapuram, said.

First Published: Sep 19, 2018 06:00 IST