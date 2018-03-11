Woman commits suicide, husband disposes body in canal, no FIR yet

Scared of being caught by the police, the husband of a young woman, who committed suicide at her residence in Ghaziabad on Friday night, disposed of her body in a canal, the police said on Sunday. The incident came to light when the 24-year-old woman’s family arrived in Ghaziabad and called the police.

The woman’s husband has been identified as Guddu.

The family said that when they reached Ghaziabad and enquired, Guddu told them that he disposed of the body in some canal with the help of several other persons. He added that the body was taken in a car on the night of the incident.

Samarjeet Singh, station house officer of the Kavi Nagar police station said the woman’s family has not given them complaint against Guddu as yet, but the police teams are searching for the body and a post mortem will be conducted after its recovery.

According to the police, the incident took place on Friday at the residence of the victim in Vivekanand Nagar, where she was living with her husband and a three-year-old son. The victim was the youngest of three sisters, who were all married to three brothers of the same family from Tappal, Aligarh.

Victim’s brother Laxman Kumar said, “We received information about my sister’s death on Sunday and reached Ghaziabad. We came to know that my youngest sister had a fight with her husband and he slapped her in anger.”

“After the fight, my sister locked herself in a store room. It was usual for my sister to lock herself in a store room when she got annoyed with her husband. Thinking that she might have done the same and will open the door soon, Guddu went back to his work around 5pm. He returned late at night,” Kumar said.

However, when Guddu returned around 11pm, he found the store room door still locked.

“When he broke the door open, he found my sister had hung herself from the ceiling fan and was dead,” Kumar said, adding that the woman’s husband did not try to run away after disposing the body

“He said he disposed her body out of fear. Even the victim’s two elder sisters, who were in the house, gave statements that their younger sister committed suicide after locking herself in the room,” Singh said.