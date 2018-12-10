Worker dies after falling from 10th floor of under-construction building in Noida sector 94

A 32-year-old daily wage labourer fell to his death from the 10th floor of an under construction building in Sector 94 on Saturday, making it the fifth “accidental” death in the past two months from the 18-storey Capital City project of Business Park Town Planners (BPTP).

The incident occurred around 8 am when deceased was installing tiles on the 10th floor. According to the police, he accidentally slipped and fell on steel rods kept on the ground near the under-construction building.

“We received information that a labourer has fallen off the 10th floor. By the time police reached the spot, the site supervisor along and other workers had taken him to a nearby private hospital, where he was declared brought dead. We have sent the body for post mortem and its report is awaited. Prima facie, it appears he accidentally slipped while working on the 10th floor,” Uday Pratap Singh, station house officer, Sector 39 police station, said.

The deceased was identified as Surjan Gurjar (32), a native of Dausa district in Rajasthan, who was working at the project site for the past six months. According to police, the victim’s kin in Rajasthan have been informed.

This is the fifth labourer who has died while working at the site. On October 7, four labourers had fallen to their death and five others were injured after the scaffolding on the side the building had collapsed. According to eyewitnesses, the accident had occurred after a tractor trolley carrying construction supplies had crashed into the base of the scaffolding.

The police are yet to register a case in Saturday’s incident. “No complaint has been received so far as the victim’s kin are yet to arrive in Noida. Due action will be taken as per procedure,” Singh said.

Taking cognizance of the incident, district magistrate BN Singh said,“I will send officials to the spot tomorrow morning to check security provisions.”

No representative from the builder’s group was available for comment.

