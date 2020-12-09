Yeida reduces max speed limit for vehicles plying on Yamuna expressway due to low visibility

noida

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 23:00 IST

GREATER NOIDA: In view of very low visibility due to dense fog, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Wednesday said it has reduced the maximum speed limit for vehicles running on the expressway.

“We have reduced the speed limit from 100km per hour (kph) to 80 kph for light vehicles and from 80kph to 60kph for heavy vehicles in view of foggy weather conditions that can cause accidents. In the past couple of days, there has been almost zero visibility on the expressway causing some accidents,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, Yeida.

Yeida has also decided to arrange tea for the commuters at toll plazas so that the drivers stay alert and do not fall asleep in the early morning hours.

“As per the past records, accidents do take place during wee hours because the drivers fall asleep. If they halt at toll plazas and have tea, then it will help reducing accidents,” said Singh.

Yeida’s move to reduce the speed limit comes after some accidents took place in the past week amid foggy weather. Four persons were killed and one injured in a road accident when a car rammed into a state transport bus from behind on the Yamuna Expressway last Saturday, the police had said. The collision that took place at 6.45 am was of such intensity that it left the front portion of the car completely flattened.

The data provided by Yeida shows that 45% of accidents are a result of drivers falling asleep at the wheel. Also, speeding and violation of traffic rules account for 19% and 11% accidents, respectively, on the expressway, the data shows. The stationary vehicles on the expressway have also been found as a major cause of accidents.