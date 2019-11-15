Breads: Know your dough

nutrition

Bread is controversial but convenient and difficult to completely cut out of your life.

Still, the less bread you have, the better. Because most breads available in India are made with refined flour. The labels are confusing. Sodium and wheat content are high in most. So how do you choose?

Whole-wheat bread: A good option for adults, it contains more fiber and nutrients. Bakeries stock it. Many grocery stores claim their breads are whole-wheat too, but they’re often not.

Multi-grain breads: These are good for people trying to cut down on gluten or those who have digestive issues. This kind of bread is also high in protein and well-suited to athletes and fitness enthusiasts.

Fermented breads such as sourdough are good for the stomach as they boost good bacteria in the gut. Most bakeries in metro cities now offer sourdough.

White bread: It is okay to eat white bread once in a while if you are not diabetic and do not have blood pressure issues.

Brown bread: Unless you are sure the bread is actually made from whole wheat (and doesn’t just have added colour), you might as well eat white.

Kavita Devgan is a nutritionist