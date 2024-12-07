A moral compass for redeeming Sikh legacy

The Sikh community has long exemplified integrity, courage, and generosity — virtues deeply embedded in its foundational principles of seva (selfless service) and sarbat da bhala (welfare of all). Now, as the Akal Takht undertakes unprecedented measures toward accountability, this cherished legacy faces a defining moment both domestically and globally. Amritsar, Dec 02 (ANI): The five Sikh high priests, led by Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh read out the punishment during the trial of former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal at the Akal Takht Sahib, at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Monday. (ANI Photo) (Raminder Pal Singh)

The Akal Takht’s directive to the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) requiring the resignation of its senior leadership, including former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal, and ordering a clutch of penal actions represents a historic stance. This decisive action, combined with the requirement for new leadership elections within six months, demonstrates an unwavering commitment to Sikh principles of integrity and transparency. Yet this pivotal moment of reform was overshadowed by an assault on Badal within the grounds of Harmandir Sahib. The incident, perpetrated by a fellow Sikh, highlights the pressing need for reconciliation within the community. Such violence serves as a sobering reminder of the challenges confronting Punjab and its diaspora.

Particularly troubling is the paradox between Sikh principles and current realities. While the Sikh Rehat Maryada explicitly prohibits intoxicants as its sole restriction, Punjab grapples with a devastating drug epidemic that has metastasised into international criminal networks within the Sikh diaspora. In Canada, escalating gang violence and drug operations have cast a shadow over the Punjabi community’s broader achievements. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police’s discovery of a $485-million drug facility in British Columbia exposed transnational criminal enterprises connected to Indian-origin individuals. Similarly, the 2023 exposure of value-added tax fraud in the UK involving British Sikh entrepreneurs undermined Sikhism’s tenets of honesty and accountability, with funds allegedly channelled through religious and charitable organisations. In New Zealand, divisive rhetoric during Khalistan-related gatherings has drawn criticism from global Sikh leaders emphasising community harmony. Meanwhile, in the United States, tax evasion schemes and attacks on Indian diplomatic missions in San Francisco and London, have strained diplomatic relations and community reputation.

The Akal Takht’s initiatives offer a compelling framework for addressing these challenges. The Akal Takht has demonstrated how religious institutions can spearhead the restoration of community trust and address the root causes that have enabled various forms of misconduct in gurdwaras which lack robust oversight. The Akal Takht’s emphasis on seva for introspection and redemption embodies a core Sikh principle — that the path to redemption remains open for those who acknowledge their transgressions.

As Sikh youth face increasing scrutiny in their adopted countries, the need for strong institutional guidance has never been more critical. The misuse of democratic freedoms abroad to promote divisive narratives imperils Sikhs globally. Parents, gurdwara committees, and community leaders must guide younger generations, emphasising the consequences of ethical transgressions. Critics will warn that radicals gain strength when the political middle ground cedes authority to clerics, but its application to Sikhism must be nuanced. The substance of Akal Takht’s actions is an attempt to hold leaders accountable to the community’s shared moral and spiritual values. The Akal Takht’s directives, if perceived as ethical reminders rather than authoritarian decrees, could strengthen the moral fibre of governance rather than destabilise it.

Punjab’s path to healing begins with acknowledging current challenges and taking decisive action. By cultivating vigilance and unity, the Sikh community can mitigate the impact of isolated incidents and reclaim its narrative. Complacency or silence in the face of misconduct risks perpetuating damaging narratives.

Poonam Khaira Sidhu is a former IRS officer.