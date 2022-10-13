Address mental health issues of the elderly

India has the world’s youngest population (66% below 35 years). But it also has a large cohort of older people. Unfortunately, this segment is vulnerable to mental health issues such as loneliness, depression, and anxiety, which affect their physical well-being, and impacts their ability to contribute to society. So India mustn’t neglect its elderly.

Ageing brings myriad challenges, among which mental health remains the least addressed. Changing socio-economic and cultural fabric, rise in nuclear families, loss or separation from loved ones, and chronic or severe illnesses are among the many reasons that lead the elderly to sadness, isolation or even loneliness.

According to World Health Organization (WHO) estimates, more than 20% of people across the world aged 60 or above suffer from mental or neurological disorders and 6.6% of all disability among people of this age group is attributed to mental and neurological disorders.

The increasing incidence of anxiety, stress and grief, especially during the pandemic, has further exacerbated these mental health challenges. Many research studies show that older adults are at the double the risk of developing mood or anxiety disorders for the first time. Additionally, they are at two to three times greater risk for developing dementia.

According to National Statistical Office’s ‘Elderly in India’ 2021 report, India’s elderly population is projected to touch 194 million in 2031 from 138 million in 2021, a 41% increase over a decade which makes it critical to accelerate initiatives to take care of their mental health needs by developing an inclusive and supportive ecosystem.

Building awareness and sensitisation on mental health: There is a dire need to destigmatise mental health problems with continued awareness and sensitisation programmes. Talks, discussions, seminars, events, and social media can break the existing barriers and encourage the elderly to discuss their mental health challenges and seek support when needed to avoid serious consequences.

Staying productive with active and healthy ageing: It is critical to engage the elderly with activities to help them stay productive, active and fit for healthy ageing. There is a need to create a supportive ecosystem where they can contribute their time and efforts for meaningful participation. This can make them feel valued and essential and significantly contribute to overcoming loneliness. In addition, engaging in games, social events, peer talks, and activities such as painting, music, dance etc., can help alleviate their mental health problems to a great extent.

Capacity building of health care providers and support system: Health care professionals must be able to identify mental health problems in the elderly. Upskilling and training general physicians, community health workers and community members can ensure accessible, quick and quality care. In addition, these health care professionals should work with local governments, public organisations and communities to provide valuable mental healthcare support in a friendly and positive environment.

Public-private partnerships and start-ups for mental health support: There is a need for more investments in mental health care infrastructure, adding resources, education and training to deal with the burdening mental health cases in India. Private sector investments can help in improving efficiency and facilitating better care and access to healthcare services. India today has emerged as a global start-up hub and purpose-driven companies, by leveraging technology can think of innovative solutions to support the elderly and contribute to this cause.

Strengthening Legal mandates and policies for elderly care: The well-being of senior citizens is mandated in the Constitution under Article 41. Various laws, policies, and programmes address the issues of the senior population and the provisions for general and/or mental health care of the geriatric population. There is a National Policy for Older Persons (1999) and a specific scheme for their health – the National Programme for Health Care of Elderly (NPHCE). There is a need to integrate elder care with other national health programmes like the National Mental Health Programme for comprehensive health care of the elderly.

The growth of a society is measured by how it takes care of its elderly. For a country like India with rich values deep-rooted in its culture, addressing mental health issues of its ageing population should be one of the top concerns.

Rumjhum Chatterjee is vice-chairperson, HelpAge India, and Ritu Rana, mission head, healthcare, HelpAge India

The views expressed are personal