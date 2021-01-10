IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Opinion / At stake, the future of democracy
Conspiracy theories are a part of what motivated the mob at the US Capitol. While belief in conspiracy theories is not new, technology has helped bridge the distance between the fringe and the centre-stage (AP)
Conspiracy theories are a part of what motivated the mob at the US Capitol. While belief in conspiracy theories is not new, technology has helped bridge the distance between the fringe and the centre-stage (AP)
opinion

At stake, the future of democracy

The roots of the attack on the Capitol can be traced to an alternative, fact-free, conspiracy theory based narrative, fuelled by technology
READ FULL STORY
By Binayak Dasgupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 09:24 PM IST

The first chapter in the plot that culminated with the siege of the United States (US) Capitol by Donald Trump‘s supporters on January 6, 2021 was written over four years ago when, on December 4, 2016, a young man armed with an assault rifle walked into a pizza joint in Washington DC. He was led to believe that the basement was home to a paedophilia ring, run by Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and her campaign chief.

This was the first time the US had come face to face in real life with a virtual cult of conspiracy theorists who believed that Trump was secretly waging a war against elite Satan-worshipping paedophiles in government, business and the media. This would later evolve into what is known as QAnon. The followers of QAnon now believe that the 2020 election was rigged to stop Trump. In almost every media and social media video from the Capitol building, it is clear that the mob was made up of people who shared this conviction, and that they, ultimately, thought they were being patriotic.

What unfolded then was the manifestation of an epistemic crisis. In a November 2017 piece in the Vox, journalist David Roberts described this problem as “a split not just in what we value or want, but in who we trust, how we come to know things, and what we believe we know — what we believe exists, is true, has happened and is happening”.

This dangerous split in the perception of facts has continued to spread and grow through the digital veins and nodes of not just the underground internet but mainstream social media. None of the networks are untouched, whether it is Facebook, Twitter or YouTube, and their interventions have — as evidenced by the scenes that played out during the congressional confirmation of the election result — achieved nothing.

Many studies have shown that Trump’s rise to popularity has in part fuelled, as well as having been fuelled by, a rise in white nationalism. Racial fault lines have historically run deep within the US. But they appear to have widened during the closing years of the country’s first black President’s term. It was during this time — roughly 2008 to 2014 — when most of the social media platforms crossed the inflexion point in user base to be able to influence physical world conversation. Facebook crossed 200 million users in 2009 and the same year, YouTube reported the billionth time a video was watched on its website. This was not just an American phenomenon — the world went through a digital revolution, with computers being collapsed into smartphones and internet becoming cheaper and faster.

On the face of it, this digital revolution has been free of cost for the individual, while becoming one of the most profitable businesses in the history of mankind. Behind this success is the wonder of the algorithm — computer code that is designed to make sure you spend more time on a service, helping maximise advertising revenue. Algorithms do this by exposing users to people and content that they are most likely to engage with, invariably creating echo chambers of thought. A notable example of this is YouTube’s now-abandoned recommendations feature that, the company admitted, could have directed people to “videos promoting a phony miracle cure for a serious illness, claiming the earth is flat or making blatantly false claims about historic events like 9/11”.

These echo chambers have grown, trapping more and more people in a perpetual state of misinformation that often instead makes them feel empowered by reinforcing their biases. Once again, this is not new. The 2016 US election and the Brexit referendum revealed how ideological and political divisions were becoming harder to bridge. But what is now coming into view is the threat that selective perception of knowledge and belief may pose for the world.

Today, Holocaust deniers defy a past that unarguably took place, anti-vaxxers threaten a present consumed by a pandemic, and groups such as QAnon jeopardise the future of democracy. Common among the them is the diminishing of knowledge, institutional disciplines and experience — of history, which has chronicled the Holocaust in painful detail; of science, which has stopped diseases with vaccines that today require painstaking safeguards; and of democratic theory, that has evolved over centuries to find a delicate balance between the State and the people. The erosion of epistemic authority extends also to the press, the law and the legal profession and academia.

Conspiracy theories are, to be sure, a part of what motivated the mob at the US Capitol. But it was a large part and, while belief in conspiracy theories is not new and has existed for centuries, technology has helped bridge the distance between the fringe and the centre-stage. This has now triggered previously unseen interventions by tech companies. Trump has now been banned from Twitter and Facebook services. Amazon Web Services has kicked off conspiracy theory hotbed and QAnon den Parler from its cloud servers.

These steps are likely to have a noticeable impact in the immediate. But whether they will help stem the larger spread of alternate facts as reality is uncertain. At stake is the nature of modern democracy, which, at the very least, requires a shared perception of facts.

binayak.dasgupta@hindustantimes.com

The views expressed are personal

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
The Indian State, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has stepped up its engagement with Indians and those of Indian-origin abroad. (PTI)
The Indian State, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has stepped up its engagement with Indians and those of Indian-origin abroad. (PTI)
opinion

The diaspora dilemma | HT Editorial

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 09:24 PM IST
Over the weekend, India marked its 16th annual Pravasi Bharatiya Divas — an occasion to reach out to India’s vast diaspora (which includes both Indian-origin foreign citizens as well as non-resident Indians), celebrate their achievements, connect them to their roots, and provide a framework for the diaspora’s engagement with India’s development story back home
READ FULL STORY
Close
Conspiracy theories are a part of what motivated the mob at the US Capitol. While belief in conspiracy theories is not new, technology has helped bridge the distance between the fringe and the centre-stage (AP)
Conspiracy theories are a part of what motivated the mob at the US Capitol. While belief in conspiracy theories is not new, technology has helped bridge the distance between the fringe and the centre-stage (AP)
opinion

At stake, the future of democracy

By Binayak Dasgupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 09:24 PM IST
The roots of the attack on the Capitol can be traced to an alternative, fact-free, conspiracy theory based narrative, fuelled by technology
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
opinion

Pay attention to the needs of the elderly | HT Editorial

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 09:24 PM IST
About 45 million have cardiovascular diseases and hypertension; about 20 million suffer from diabetes; and 24% of the elderly have difficulty in performing daily functions
READ FULL STORY
Close
An empowered committee of academicians, chief justices and eminent lawyers should be set up or an independent, autonomous National Council for Legal Education and Research must be created to bring objectivity into the system (Shutterstock)
An empowered committee of academicians, chief justices and eminent lawyers should be set up or an independent, autonomous National Council for Legal Education and Research must be created to bring objectivity into the system (Shutterstock)
opinion

A new vision for legal education in India

By Abhishek Singhvi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 09:23 PM IST
We must focus on tying up the existing corpus of rich data on legal education into a national legal education plan
READ FULL STORY
Close
Democratic systems are only as good as the people who uphold them (AFP)
Democratic systems are only as good as the people who uphold them (AFP)
opinion

The time has come for all democrats across the world to unite

By Shashi Shekhar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 09:23 PM IST
The US must lead by example given the resilience of its democratic institutions in battling this scourge
READ FULL STORY
Close
The pandemic has left women farmers even more economically vulnerable, and added the burden of caring for out-of-school children and the sick and elderly. Covid-19 has also decreased remittances to women farmers left at home. With more migrants coming home, there is also greater demand on the land, putting the tenuous hold of women on land in greater jeopardy. (Getty Images)
The pandemic has left women farmers even more economically vulnerable, and added the burden of caring for out-of-school children and the sick and elderly. Covid-19 has also decreased remittances to women farmers left at home. With more migrants coming home, there is also greater demand on the land, putting the tenuous hold of women on land in greater jeopardy. (Getty Images)
opinion

Agri-reforms must focus on women farmers

By Lalita Panicker
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 08:41 PM IST
Women have been part of the agrarian crisis for a very long time, though largely overlooked. Women farmers need access to all aspects of the sector from technical training and pricing to marketing and finances
READ FULL STORY
Close
With close to 4.5 trillion butts polluting the global environment, this form of litter accounts for close to 26,454 tonnes of waste generated annually in Indiane-person-dies-every-six-seconds-due-to-tobacco-use (SHUTTERSTOCK)
With close to 4.5 trillion butts polluting the global environment, this form of litter accounts for close to 26,454 tonnes of waste generated annually in Indiane-person-dies-every-six-seconds-due-to-tobacco-use (SHUTTERSTOCK)
opinion

The environmental challenge posed by cigarette butt litter

By Kaushik Chandrasekhar and Suneel Pandey
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 08:39 PM IST
Falling under the category of post-consumer waste, cigarette litter could easily be categorised as a public nuisance, especially for those that have fewer resources to clean it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A lab technician puts a label on to a test tube while conducting research on coronavirus, Belgium, June 17, 2020 (AP)
A lab technician puts a label on to a test tube while conducting research on coronavirus, Belgium, June 17, 2020 (AP)
opinion

The uncertainty over vaccine authorisation

By Karan Thapar
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 09:03 PM IST
The authorisation of the two vaccines to tackle Covid-19 has been met with as much consternation as celebration. For many, the doubts and questions that have arisen have created fresh concern
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trump supporters gesture to US Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber after breaching the halls of the Capitol in Washington, January 6, 2021 (AP)
Trump supporters gesture to US Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber after breaching the halls of the Capitol in Washington, January 6, 2021 (AP)
opinion

America’s democratic decay under Trump

By Milan Vaishnav
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 08:35 PM IST
January 6 was a result of weakened institutional norms, limited democratic accountability, politics based on personality cult and a broken information system
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farm to factory is the need of the hour. Apart from part-time seasonal farming, a small farmer and a farm labourer have sufficient time to work and can earn Rs 12,000-Rs 15,000 a month easily after eight hours of labour in a nearby factory. This can ensure an additional income to minimise the dependency on the sole agriculture-based income.(HT file photo)
Farm to factory is the need of the hour. Apart from part-time seasonal farming, a small farmer and a farm labourer have sufficient time to work and can earn Rs 12,000-Rs 15,000 a month easily after eight hours of labour in a nearby factory. This can ensure an additional income to minimise the dependency on the sole agriculture-based income.(HT file photo)
opinion

Farm to factory: Small farmers need second source of income

By AS Mittal | Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JAN 01, 2021 04:47 PM IST
Farming is a seasonal affair, not a full-time job. The second job option is mostly required by the small, marginal farmers and farm labourers in nearby areas. Industrial investment should be encouraged in rural and backward areas by offering special incentives.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People crowd at a Juhu beach in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. India's confirmed coronavirus cases have crossed 10 million with new infections dipping to their lowest levels in three months.(AP)
People crowd at a Juhu beach in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. India's confirmed coronavirus cases have crossed 10 million with new infections dipping to their lowest levels in three months.(AP)
opinion

India needs a national surveillance plan

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON DEC 28, 2020 10:01 PM IST
With our massive population, over 10 million known cases, and undiagnosed cases probably numbering over twenty times that, India may well be the place for the next important variant to emerge. Going forward, we need as much caution within India, as for incoming international travellers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Christmas tree is decorated with face masks inside a hotel lobby to create awareness about wearing a mask during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, ahead of Christmas celebrations, in Mumbai, India.(REUTERS)
A Christmas tree is decorated with face masks inside a hotel lobby to create awareness about wearing a mask during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, ahead of Christmas celebrations, in Mumbai, India.(REUTERS)
opinion

Covid-19 has had a positive effect too

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON DEC 29, 2020 06:39 AM IST
The pandemic has led to a compact between scientists and the people. Now we must not go back to the 2019 mindset.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers during their protest against the Center's new farm law at the Delhi-Haryana, Singhu border,in New Delhi, on Friday.(PTI)
Farmers during their protest against the Center's new farm law at the Delhi-Haryana, Singhu border,in New Delhi, on Friday.(PTI)
opinion

The farm laws: How not to do reforms

By Ramesh Inder Singh
UPDATED ON DEC 19, 2020 12:38 AM IST
One of the fallouts of the shock tactics strategy is social discord and that makes reforms counterproductive because these first create a conflict and thereafter try to find a solution, as is being now attempted in the prolonged negotiations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina before their bilateral talk, at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi, on October 5.(Mohd Zakir/HT file)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina before their bilateral talk, at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi, on October 5.(Mohd Zakir/HT file)
opinion

49 years on, India, Bangladesh should deal with unresolved issues

By Syed Munir Khasru
PUBLISHED ON DEC 16, 2020 12:09 PM IST
READ FULL STORY
Close
The BJP seeks to expand its presence in the South by offering representation to communities that have been historically marginalised.(Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)
The BJP seeks to expand its presence in the South by offering representation to communities that have been historically marginalised.(Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)
opinion

BJP’s backward classes strategy starts to pay dividends in South

By Gilles Verniers, Kiran Kumar Gowd, Surya Rao Sangem | New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON DEC 16, 2020 02:25 AM IST
The ability of the BJP to combine support from traditional elites and small as well as marginal backward groups has now become a trademark of party’s electoral strategy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP