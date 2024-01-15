Better infrastructure can improve learning outcomes

Imagine the concentration levels of a schoolgirl who would like to relieve herself in the middle of a school day without a gender-segregated, clean, well-lit, well-ventilated toilet with running water. What sort of learning could we expect of her, especially if this situation repeats itself daily?

Extrapolating this situation to the larger school context, the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) report indicates that school education requires both quality infrastructure, and behavioural changes needed to use the infrastructure appropriately, to ensure that children remain healthy and alert to achieve good learning outcomes. With most children enrolled in public education in government schools, the need for basic water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) infrastructure availability gains prominence. Enrolment remains high with children coming back to school post-Covid-19. An opportunity to remind ourselves about water, sanitation, and hygiene is the primary levers that will be instrumental in achieving the ambitious sustainable development goals — especially goal 6, which is focused on equitable water and sanitation for all, including our children. In 2019, a WHO report highlighted that over 92 million children in India encountered challenges in accessing hygiene services at schools. Now, in a post-Covid scenario, when there is a real apprehension of a slide back to business as usual, it might be a good time to discuss the status of access to WASH services in schools.

Assessments done by WASH organisations, to plan, develop and implement school infrastructure reveal a major insight — that WASH infrastructure is predominantly available but often basic in nature. It is the question of its use and adequacy that needs to be addressed. Experience from on-ground WASH programmes shows that more children are likely to attend school when they have clean toilets, appropriately designed for boys and girls as per age and gender, with adequate access to clean water, handwashing facilities, and hygienic behaviour. The presence of separate toilets and menstrual hygiene management facilities are enabling factors in ensuring that children, remain in school and reduce absenteeism. Reports suggest that inadequate WASH services limit the ability of adolescent girls and other people who menstruate, to safely and privately manage their periods.

The design of appropriate basic school infrastructure for clean water, and toilets, is thus conducive to ensuring what one could call “ease of living and learning” among children. The government’s focus on revamping education infrastructure and bringing in reforms in the sector has increased the gross enrolment ratio to 100.8% in 2023 from 84.48% in 2018-19. State-led schemes in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have prioritised infrastructure upgradation, under which separate washrooms with running water and drinking water facilities, have been provided. The crucial step is to make this infrastructure child-friendly — gender segregated between boys and girls, age-appropriate (so younger children can access the facilities), and conducive for the use of the differently-abled. Unless the investment in infrastructure is planned to promote greater usability, the consequent co-benefit of improved concentration levels and better learning outcomes cannot be realised.

One-time infrastructure construction and upgradation is welcome but knowing whether it is serving the purpose is equally important. The cluster resource persons (CRPs) model, incorporated for educational institutions in Telangana, is an illustration of how the government could have a better pulse of the situation in schools. Be it the status of infrastructure, water quality, or other WASH aspects, the CRPs can be enabled to monitor WASH infrastructure through simple bi-annual performance audits to inform the officials concerned regarding the availability, access, and functionality of WASH infrastructure. Gaps so identified by CRPs can be integrated into school development plans and funded to address inadequacies.

As infrastructure gets more child-friendly and gets upgraded from basic to safely managed (as per WHO’s joint monitoring programme standards), the onus shifts to its appropriate use. Children often don’t value the facilities if they are not sensitised. The curriculum offers the best way into children’s minds. Coupled with hands-on experiential teaching and learning through fun, co-curricular activities, the curriculum content is extremely integral for the cognitive, creative, and social development of children. Hygiene sessions that have been conducted through various non-profits’ efforts and interventions demonstrate that handwashing messages have been delivered appropriately and integrated with a demonstration at the handwashing station of the school leading to better chances of children doing regular handwashing.

The realisation that infrastructure is not all, and its usability is critical to improved WASH behaviour and consequently, its impact on learning is our goal. Efficient and appropriate WASH facilities in schools are imperative in improving the hygiene and sanitation facilities there to keep the environment clean and keep children in school — keeping them focused on learning.

Rajesh Rangarajan is the state programme director, WaterAid India. The views expressed are personal