Building a safety net to protect people’s health

The true measure of a nation's progress is often reflected in how easily its citizens can access basic necessities like health care. For decades, the high cost of medicines has remained a major financial barrier to health and wellness for millions in India. In this context, Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), an initiative under the leadership of Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi to provide quality generic medicines at significantly lower prices than their branded counterparts, has brought about a profound and systematic transformation by addressing a critical gap in public health care.

Globally, generic medicines are a cornerstone of accessible health care systems. They account for nearly 80–90% of prescriptions worldwide and have played a crucial role in expanding access to essential medicines. Though generic medicines may differ in packaging, labelling, and inactive ingredients, studies have shown that these variations do not affect their therapeutic effectiveness. They are equivalent to brand-name drugs in terms of dosage, safety, strength, quality, and intended use, adhering to the same rigorous production and quality standards.

PMBJP is not merely a retail intervention; it represents a structural strengthening of India’s health care system. This is reflected in the theme of this year’s Janaushadhi Saptah — jan aushadhi sasthi bhi, bharosemand bhi, sehat ki baat, bachat ke saath (jan aushadhi is inexpensive and reliable; it protects health and helps with savings) — which resonates strongly with millions of beneficiaries. Through a steadily expanding network of over 18,000 Janaushadhi Kendras, the scheme has ensured that medicines are available at prices 50% to 80% lower than market rates, offering support to families across socio-economic backgrounds. Field surveys have shown that beneficiaries appreciate the cost savings and improved access to medicines.

The scale of the scheme is further reflected in its product basket. Janaushadhi offers an extensive inventory consisting of 2,110 medicines and 315 surgical products covering 29 distinct therapeutic areas. Under the direct stewardship of the Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI), the portfolio expansion is a dynamic, data-driven process involving market analytics, stakeholder engagement, and the rigorous oversight of a dedicated expert committee, ensuring the scheme stays aligned with the nation’s evolving health requirements and pharmacological demands.

With strong regulatory oversight, Indian pharmaceutical companies have become trusted suppliers in more than 200 countries, including highly regulated markets such as the US, UK, and European Union. Indian pharmaceutical companies are expanding into emerging markets such as Latin America, Africa, and Eastern Europe.

The industry is also focusing on biosimilars, generic versions of biologic drugs, as well as investing more in research and development to produce complex generics and specialty drugs. These forward-looking initiatives position India not only as a global manufacturing hub but also as a future innovation leader in affordable medicine.

The quality versus price debate occasionally influences public perception. The PMBJP has effectively dismantled the myth that affordability implies a compromise in manufacturing standards through a multi-layered quality assurance framework. Medicines are procured from WHO-GMP certified manufacturers, ensuring adherence to global production standards. The protocol dictates that every single batch of medicine undergoes stringent validation at National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) approved laboratories before it reaches a pharmacy shelf. These medicines comply with the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and match the safety and efficacy standards of branded alternatives. The quality journey includes meticulous pre-procurement audits and post-procurement laboratory testing. PMBI, the implementing agency of the pariyojana (scheme), regularly monitors and audits the quality of medicines to ensure that there is no deviation from the established protocols.

An IT-enabled distribution network supported by five state-of-the-art warehouses and 41 specialised distributors nationwide has ensured that the supply chain remains resilient against disruptions.

By focusing on three pillars of accessibility, quality, and affordability, PMBJP has significantly reduced medical expenses for millions of people. With continued institutional support, increasing public awareness, and further infrastructural enhancements, the vision of a Janaushadhi Kendra in every district is no longer a distant aspiration — it is a tangible, nearing reality.

A major focus under the Viksit Bharat @2047 vision is to build a strong, fair, and affordable health care system for everyone. This includes better hospitals, lower medical costs, easier access to treatment, and availability of affordable medicines. With multi-sectoral collaborations, the PMBJP has proved that with the right institutional vision, health care can be both high-quality and universally accessible. The government under the leadership of PM Modi is committed to ensuring this pariyojana continues its upward trajectory of progress and maintains its status as a global model for affordable health care.

JP Nadda is Union minister for health and family welfare. The views expressed are personal