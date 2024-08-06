Championing the cause of cultural heritage worldwide

In 1939, in the Hohlenstein-Stadel Caves in Germany, a figurine made from a mammoth tusk was discovered, dating back 40,000 years. This figurine, with the upper torso of a lion and the lower body of a human, is the oldest undisputed proof of human creativity and imagination. It symbolises the evolution of thinking man, who collaborates and unites through symbols, monuments, and gestures, which over generations, become our heritage. New Delhi: World Heritage Committee announced inclusion of Moidams- the Mound-Burial System of the Ahom Dynasty Assam, India as the 43rd World Heritage Site from India. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

These subtle pieces of heritage make our lives meaningful and deserve celebration. India recently concluded the 46th Session of the World Heritage Committee, held from July 21-31, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. This was the first time India hosted such an event since the World Heritage Convention’s inception in 1972. The event saw 1,500 international delegates from 140 countries, a grand spectacle made possible through partnerships with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), various ministries, and cultural institutions.

The UNESCO Convention aims to protect and preserve the world’s most iconic cultural and natural heritage sites of Outstanding Universal Value (OUV) that belong to all humanity. It includes 196 signatory countries (of which India is a part since 1977) and lists 1,223 properties (cultural, natural, and mixed). World Heritage status fosters tourism and leads to better infrastructure, increased investment and job creation thus contributing to economic and social development. Twenty-four new sites were added during the latest session, with the Moidams, the mound burial system of the Ahom dynasty in Charaideo, Assam, among them. This addition takes the number of world heritage sites in India to 44, placing it at sixth position in terms of the number of World Heritage sites housed.

These developments add to India’s accomplishments during the G20 presidency, where culture was elevated from a supporting element for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to being unanimously endorsed as a standalone goal in post 2030 development framework. The outcome document of India’s G20 Culture Working Group — Kashi Culture Pathway (KCP) spoke of a global coalition to combat the illicit trafficking of cultural property, a resolve that was further reiterated in the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration (NDLD). The monumental declarations during India’s G20 presidency prioritised ‘protection and promotion of cultural property’, which will amplify culture’s potential to drive economic growth, creation of jobs and protection of heritage and native culture.

During the World Heritage meeting, India added new feathers to its well-adorned hat of cultural diplomacy. It signed the historic Cultural Property Agreement (CPA) with the United States (US), a collaborative vision of Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi and American President Joe Biden, discussed during Modi’s visit to the US last year. The CPA aligns with the 1970 UNESCO Convention on the Means of Prohibiting and Preventing the Illicit Import, Export, and Transfer of Ownership of Cultural Property, to which both countries are signatories.

India also hosted bilateral discussions among various culture sector leaders with an aim to facilitate and identify common grounds and areas of interest that can promote cultural diplomacy and renew multilateralism. This free flow of ideas underscores India’s commitment to global collaborations and engagements. The announcement of $1 million to the World Heritage Centre to support capacity building in African nations, Small Island Developing States, and Least Developed Countries was a reaffirmation to the spirit of Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi, an idea that is championed by PM Modi.

Cultural heritage is not merely a facet of our identity; it is a vital component of the creative economy, contributing to economic growth and employment while fostering vibrant and inclusive ecosystems. Recognising this, the Union ministry of culture has established a vertical on the creative economy, formulating a policy for the benefit of cultural and creative professionals. This initiative seeks to quantify the economic impact of culture, address information gaps for policymakers, and advance the Viksit Bharat Vision 2047. It is expected to serve as an influential template for partners in the Global South.

As the World Heritage baton passes to Bulgaria for the next session, it is an opportune moment to reflect on India’s burgeoning role in international cultural diplomacy. This is illustrated by the Union ministry of culture being invited for the first time to participate in prominent multilateral groupings such as the G7 and Conference of the Parties (COP) and to play a pivotal role in initiatives spearheaded by international governmental organisations. The ministry and the Archaeological Survey of India deserve commendation for the successful organisation of the global event.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is Union minister for culture and tourism.The views expressed are personal