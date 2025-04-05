Commerce and nostalgia drive return of old classics to theatres

Cinema theatres are experiencing a wave of nostalgia with re-releases of iconic films. These re-releases, coupled with remakes and digital restorations, have almost become a cultural movement, bridging generational gaps, reviving cinematic heritage, and exploring innovative revenue streams. The year 2025 is shaping up as a powerful testament to the timeless appeal of India’s greatest cinematic works.

For younger audiences, films such as Deewar, Shakti, Hum Dono, and Kal were largely confined to family anecdotes, scattered YouTube clips, and sporadic TV reruns. However, theatres are now offering the opportunity to watch them in their full glory. Remakes and digital campaigns have further bolstered this movement.

In today’s digital landscape, platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and X (formerly Twitter) have become integral to cinema’s resurgence. Film scenes, character dialogues, and iconic moments often go viral, fuelling renewed interest in older movies. A meme based on Mughal-e-Azam or a breakdown of Sholay’s famous scenes can generate a buzz and get fans to crowd the theatres. Film influencers and fan communities further amplify this nostalgia economy by sharing personal experiences, reviews, and deep dives into these classics. Social media marketing strategies now leverage this organic interest, blending nostalgia with modern storytelling techniques to reignite mass curiosity.

Technological innovation has also played a pivotal role in furthering this trend. Many films are being remastered in 4K resolution with Dolby Atmos sound, creating a theatrical experience designed to meet the expectations of modern audiences. AI-powered tools enhance clarity, colour, and sharpness of archival footage, giving these films a visual freshness that appeals to both older fans and first-time viewers.

Some re-releases even feature experimental formats, including limited VR and interactive cinema experiences, allowing audiences to engage with iconic scenes in entirely new ways. These advancements not only preserve cinematic heritage but also position Indian cinema as a forward-thinking industry that values innovation and tradition.

There is also a financial aspect to theatres embracing old classics. The Covid-19 pandemic forced them into a financial crisis. Reduced footfall and increased competition from OTT platforms presented an existential challenge to theatres. Re-releasing old films offered a lifeline, as these films required minimal production investment and assured them an audience willing to wallow in nostalgia.

Theatres have introduced themed promotions, panel discussions, and limited-edition merchandise tied to these screenings. For instance, audiences attending the re-release of Sholay get to enjoy behind-the-scenes footage, cast interviews, and even costume exhibitions. These immersive experiences provide added value and deepen audience engagement.

Films such as Kaagaz Ke Phool and Lamhe, which struggled to find commercial success during their initial release, are now being celebrated as masterpieces. Thanks to streaming platforms, academic discourse, and passionate fan communities, these underappreciated gems have found a second life. Re-releases allow audiences to discover — or rediscover — films that were ahead of their time, with a newfound appreciation for their artistic vision.

This year marks major anniversaries for Indian cinema’s legendary works. The golden jubilee of Sholay and Mughal-e-Azam has been celebrated with grand re-releases featuring restored visuals and enhanced sound. Meanwhile, films such as Deewar, Hum Dono, and Shakti have returned to cinema halls, providing a rare opportunity for cinephiles and new viewers to experience them on the big screen.

Similarly, the centenary of Raj Kapoor has sparked a series of retrospectives, film festival tributes, and merchandise collaborations. Restored versions of Awaara, Mera Naam Joker, and Bobby are receiving special screenings, ensuring that his legacy continues to inspire generations.

Organisations like the Film Heritage Foundation (FHF) have been instrumental in safeguarding India’s cinematic treasures. Through meticulous restoration, digitisation, and archival efforts, they have ensured that old classic films are not lost to time. Their work allows audiences in 2025 to witness these films as they were meant to be seen— preserved yet reinvigorated by modern technology. Since film reels deteriorate with time, digital preservation is paramount to save India’s rich cinema history for future generations.

Though OTT platforms offer convenience, nothing matches the grandeur of watching a film in a dark hall, surrounded by the collective energy of a live audience. Movies such as Mughal-e-Azam and Sholay were crafted with the scale and spectacle that the big screen alone can provide. Re-releases leverage this irreplaceable experience and draw in audiences to theatres for a communal celebration of cinema.

As modernisation accelerates, the desire to stay connected to cultural roots grows stronger. Old films serve as powerful reminders of India’s artistic traditions, moral values, and storytelling craft. They provide a bridge between the past and the present, allowing audiences to reflect on where cinema has come from while contemplating its future. The re-release era is not just about nostalgia. It is a celebration of identity, heritage, and an enduring love for stories that have stood the test of time.

Chaitanya K Prasad writes on cinema and strategic communication. The views are personal. With inputs from Zoya Ahmad and Vaishnavie Srinivasan