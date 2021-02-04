IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Opinion / Covid-19: Opportunities, challenges and growth for the edtech sector
With prolonged lockdowns, people had little choice but to adapt and move their activities online (Hindustan Times)
With prolonged lockdowns, people had little choice but to adapt and move their activities online (Hindustan Times)
opinion

Covid-19: Opportunities, challenges and growth for the edtech sector

The widening gap between the haves and have-nots, and the lack of affordable access to quality teachers, rank high among the challenges faced online or offline in the education space
READ FULL STORY
By Divya Jain
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:52 PM IST

Few events in recent history have caused as much disruption, across spheres, as Covid-19. This rupture was most acutely felt in the realm of education. While e-commerce took seven years to pick momentum in India and billions of dollars to change consumer behaviour, this occurred almost overnight for the education technology (edtech) sector. The pandemic accelerated the adoption of digital education with the indefinite closure of educational institutes across the world. With prolonged lockdowns, people had little choice but to adapt and move their activities online. Unlike the resourceful information technology (IT) and IT enabled-services sectors, which could afford to adjust to the new normal, the Indian education system was ill-equipped and unprepared to move teaching and instructions online.

Eventually, urban India caught on, after instituting new methodologies for conducting online classes. The story remains incomplete for semi-urban and rural India, as schools in large swathes of the country struggled to host sessions due to a paucity of resources. Nevertheless, the pandemic has opened up space, giving educational start-ups the opportunity to expand their businesses and reach.

Receiving over $2.2 billion of funding, the Indian edtech sector dominated headlines through 2020. The edtech ecosystem has seen multiple players catering across different verticals — from supporting schools for K-12 education to after school learning, from the massive test preparation market to, now, the adult lifelong learning segment.

One of the key reasons for the resounding growth of this sector has definitely been the “local first” approach of the players, where they have embraced vernacular languages as well as taken into account regional disparities while implementing solutions. Though global in approach, this sector has been able to use both India’s demographic dividend to its advantage and leveraged the Indian consumers’ price elasticity for quality education.

While issues of access were, at some level, resolved by select service providers, the real opportunity lies in the huge numbers that this sector has the potential to cater to. India continues to have the largest number of young people in any country, and they need to be skilled and trained for the next decade.

Both audio and video content are now being delivered live and on demand, allowing students and participants to work at their own pace, as need be. There have also been huge advances in tech as well as curriculum design to minimise the use of internet bandwidth, given that this remains a constraint for most of our country. The learning experience has evolved to become more holistic, by adding gamification, communities, flip classrooms and discussion forums. There is a greater possibility and ability to personalise feedback for students and allow for assessments and reinforced learning. With learning on the go a possibility, corporates and adults alike see this as a renewed option to upskill themselves while not compromising productivity.

But there are real challenges too.

The widening gap between the haves and have-nots, and the lack of affordable access to quality teachers, rank high among the challenges faced online or offline in the education space. In addition, given that sustenance is a significant issue for emerging edtech players, maintaining quality is a tough task, considering that there is a dearth of qualified teachers who are digitally literate.

While the National Education Policy 2020 lays emphasis on maximising online education opportunities through virtual labs, meeting teaching standards will be a long and arduous task that will take years to accomplish. The language proficiencies of teachers and students, lack of motivation to participate wilfully, and limits in allocations on education in annual budgets, are some of the other glaring challenges.

However, a developing economy such as India must aspire and continue to dream about achieving higher levels of literacy, quality education and integration of technology into the sector. Periodic assessments, redressal mechanisms, stakeholder consultation, and timely policy changes can prepare us in facing the challenges posed by the education sector in the future.

Divya Jain is the founder and CEO of Safeducate

The views expressed are personal

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Demonstrators raising slogans at the Singhu border protest site as the farmers’ agitation continues in New Delhi on Thursday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT)
Demonstrators raising slogans at the Singhu border protest site as the farmers’ agitation continues in New Delhi on Thursday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT)
opinion

Don’t force farm laws, let states decide for themselves

By BR Bajaj
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 07:51 PM IST
India is big and diverse. The solution is to allow states to legislate on this subject, as agriculture and marketing are in the state list under the Constitution
READ FULL STORY
Close
With prolonged lockdowns, people had little choice but to adapt and move their activities online (Hindustan Times)
With prolonged lockdowns, people had little choice but to adapt and move their activities online (Hindustan Times)
opinion

Covid-19: Opportunities, challenges and growth for the edtech sector

By Divya Jain
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:52 PM IST
The widening gap between the haves and have-nots, and the lack of affordable access to quality teachers, rank high among the challenges faced online or offline in the education space
READ FULL STORY
Close
End-to-end encryption is safe and easy enough for anyone to use and, hence, has achieved mainstream adoption (Shutterstock)
End-to-end encryption is safe and easy enough for anyone to use and, hence, has achieved mainstream adoption (Shutterstock)
opinion

The new avatar of the encryption wars

By Anand Venkatanarayanan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:52 PM IST
The specific implementation of encryption technology that has worried governments the world over is the Signal protocol (E2EE), which guarantees that even intermediaries who provide these services will not be able to decrypt these messages in transit
READ FULL STORY
Close
India has deepened its relations with Myanmar across political, military, security, diplomatic and economic tracks. And the Tatmadaw is now also less enamoured of China and keen to deepen relations with India (PIB)
India has deepened its relations with Myanmar across political, military, security, diplomatic and economic tracks. And the Tatmadaw is now also less enamoured of China and keen to deepen relations with India (PIB)
opinion

India’s long game with the Generals

By Constantino Xavier
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:52 PM IST
New Delhi will say what it can and do what it must. Expect public support for democracy and private engagement with the regime
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Meerut born performer has been part of a number of films like ‘Mulk’,‘Super Nani’, ‘Lupt,’ ‘Traffic Signal’, and shows like ‘Bharat Ka Veer Putra-Maharana Pratap’, ‘Chandragupta Maurya’ and ‘Kulfi Kumaar’.
The Meerut born performer has been part of a number of films like ‘Mulk’,‘Super Nani’, ‘Lupt,’ ‘Traffic Signal’, and shows like ‘Bharat Ka Veer Putra-Maharana Pratap’, ‘Chandragupta Maurya’ and ‘Kulfi Kumaar’.
opinion

‘We are here to entertain our fans…’

By S Farah Rizvi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:28 PM IST
  • Bhardwaj is a qualified computer engineer who left his corporate job to try his luck in acting.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister of finance Nirmala Sitharaman, New Delhi, February 1, 2021 (Ajay Aggarwal /HT PHOTO)
Union minister of finance Nirmala Sitharaman, New Delhi, February 1, 2021 (Ajay Aggarwal /HT PHOTO)
opinion

A budget for a ‘project finance economy’

By Janmejaya Sinha
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:23 AM IST
FM Sitharaman broke free of taboos and bet on growth. Now, meet divestment targets and monitor outcomes
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soldiers on T-90 (Bhisma) tanks march along Rajpath, Republic Day Parade, New Delhi, January 26, 2021 (AFP)
Soldiers on T-90 (Bhisma) tanks march along Rajpath, Republic Day Parade, New Delhi, January 26, 2021 (AFP)
opinion

Does the budget meet India’s defence requirements?

By Pranay Kotasthane
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:24 AM IST
The key lesson from the budget is that sudden increases in defence spending are unlikely in the post-pandemic recovery phase. Military planning for the future needs major doctrinal shifts to counter the threat posed by China and Pakistan. Hopes of a quantum jump in defence expenditure should be laid to rest.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In keeping with the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2003, (FRBM), the path for consolidation outlined in last year’s budget would have cut fiscal deficit to 3.1% of GDP and eliminated the primary deficit (borrowings excluding expenses on interest payments) by 2022-23. But Covid-19 derailed that plan. (Bloomberg)
In keeping with the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2003, (FRBM), the path for consolidation outlined in last year’s budget would have cut fiscal deficit to 3.1% of GDP and eliminated the primary deficit (borrowings excluding expenses on interest payments) by 2022-23. But Covid-19 derailed that plan. (Bloomberg)
opinion

Budget 2021-22: Sitharaman borrows a leaf out of Pujara’s notebook

By Sarthak Agrawal
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 10:13 PM IST
To borrow the chief economic adviser’s analogy, this is not a big-bang Rishabh Pant budget, although that doesn’t mean it is bad. Particularly impressive is the keenness showed by FM in imparting integrity to fiscal numbers. Phasing out opaque extra-budgetary borrowings deserves our full compliments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The much-neglected Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) was the first to be tapped to provide employment to millions of migrant workers returning to their native states (ANI)
The much-neglected Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) was the first to be tapped to provide employment to millions of migrant workers returning to their native states (ANI)
opinion

What the budget means for India’s social sector

By Avani Kapur
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 07:06 AM IST
With livelihoods, poverty and social safety nets still in a precarious position, the neglect of the social sector will hamper India’s attempt to build a dynamic, resilient and equitable social welfare architecture.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The FM’s intent is clear — and that is to lead India’s V-shaped economic recovery with all the government’s might (Bloomberg)
The FM’s intent is clear — and that is to lead India’s V-shaped economic recovery with all the government’s might (Bloomberg)
opinion

By spending, the Union Budget offers an antidote to poverty

By Syed Zafar Islam
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:38 AM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has created a buzz in the market. Her budget will help rebuild consumer confidence
READ FULL STORY
Close
The FY 22 budget ought to have increased expenditure for welfare, provided for an inclusive social protection architecture that protects vulnerable groups especially migrant workers, and increased capital expenditure. At first glance, the government has only done the last. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
The FY 22 budget ought to have increased expenditure for welfare, provided for an inclusive social protection architecture that protects vulnerable groups especially migrant workers, and increased capital expenditure. At first glance, the government has only done the last. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
opinion

Decoding the budget and the economics of welfare

By Yamini Aiyar
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 01:55 PM IST
Several announcements — a bad bank, the proposal for a development financial institution, and bank recapitalisation — aim at reforming the economy. But these will not respond to the structural inequalities caused by the pandemic
READ FULL STORY
Close
People watch finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman present the Union Budget 2021-21, Prayagraj, February 1, 2021 (PTI)
People watch finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman present the Union Budget 2021-21, Prayagraj, February 1, 2021 (PTI)
opinion

The big gap in the budget - an expenditure thrust

By Pulapre Balakrishnan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 10:39 PM IST
The expenditure budgeted for 2021-22 is less than 1% higher than the revised estimates for the current year
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds up a folder with the Government of India logo, as India's Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian and Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur look on, February 1, 2021. (REUTERS)
India's finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds up a folder with the Government of India logo, as India's Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian and Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur look on, February 1, 2021. (REUTERS)
opinion

The government’s arithmetic jugglery cast a shadow over the budget’s right direction

By Praveen Chakravarty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 10:38 PM IST
Prudent public investment and a robust safety net can stop India from falling off the precipice of the economic cliff
READ FULL STORY
Close
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi,Feb. 1, 2021 (PTI)
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi,Feb. 1, 2021 (PTI)
opinion

Sharply focused, the budget boosts hopes of revival

By Govind Sankaranarayanan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 10:35 PM IST
The plans are largely within the government’s control. By focusing on a few objectives, it has perhaps achieved more
READ FULL STORY
Close
This is a landmark budget as it improves both ease of doing business and also ease of living for women. It attempts to minimise the regulatory and compliance burden imposed on the taxpayers, especially corporate taxpayers and facilitates the growth of MSMEs (Ajay Aggarwal /HT PHOTO)
This is a landmark budget as it improves both ease of doing business and also ease of living for women. It attempts to minimise the regulatory and compliance burden imposed on the taxpayers, especially corporate taxpayers and facilitates the growth of MSMEs (Ajay Aggarwal /HT PHOTO)
opinion

A Union Budget that bets on growth

By Rajiv Kumar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:35 PM IST
The government has shed fiscal conservatism, ramped up capital expenditure, and pushed structural reforms
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP