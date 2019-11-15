opinion

Dogra rule was formally abolished in Jammu and Kashmir in 1952, but the biannual Darbar move, a practice dating back to 1892, to allow the rulers to escape the Valley’s chill lives on until today. The Union territory’s administration shifted to Jammu on November 4 this year, leaving the Valley in the hands of divisional commissioner Bashir Khan and inspector general (Kashmir) Swayam Prakash Pani until warm sunshine returns in May.

After the nullification of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the state into two union territories, the Valley is reporting normal activity. So much so that Border Security Force (BSF) director general Vivek Johri, who does not use armed escorts, was caught in a traffic jam while on his way to Srinagar airport on Wednesday as public transport and railways were opened for the first time in Kashmir since August 5. Johri, along with top security officials, visited the Valley for a two-day security review.

In the times when China is planning to use arctic sea routes for trade to Europe and America in winters due to climate change and a railroad linking Qinghai to Lhasa has been built over permafrost in Tibet, the Darbar move is a tradition that needs to be buried by the Narendra Modi government. With winter clothing available to handle minus temperatures during the Chillai Kalan of three months and centralised heating no longer a luxury in India, the entire administration should be winning the hearts of Kashmiris rather than sitting in the warmer climes of Jammu. Today, the headquarters of all development departments have shifted to Jammu with only field administration holding fort in the Valley. This now appears a selfish move, particularly when the Kashmiri youth are lining up in huge queues for recruitment to the BSF and Valley residents need support to counter the terrorist narrative from Pakistan. It is quite evident that if heartland India stands with their Kashmiri brethren, particularly the youth, during these cold and dark winter months, Pakistan will never be able to turn the August 5 clock back. The question here is not of adequate supplies in the Valley but physical presence of the administration.

While early heavy snow in mountain passes will cut down infiltration from across the Line of Control north of Pir Panjal, there is a possibility that terrorists may strike in December or February in the Valley with both Pakistan-based terror groups Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba active in the Valley. As of now, there are 271 identified terrorists operating in the Valley including 107 Pakistani nationals. Local police cannot vouch for the number of Pakistani nationals as most operate under generic Islamic code names but the figure of indigenous terrorists is around 170, with infiltration expected from the international border side.

With the Valley returning to normal due to efforts by both local residents and diligent security forces, it is time that at least short messaging services are restored in the Valley so that residents can use self-generated OTP codes to avail of banking services and do bill payments.

The winter months are also a time to build and repair the infrastructure in the Valley and involve the Kashmiri youth in sports such as indoor football or cricket. The youth need to be fully engaged so that they do not get derailed by false narratives just as other Valley residents are made to believe that their grievances will be redressed even in the dark winter months. It is time that administration woke up in the new Kashmir.