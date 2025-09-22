Delivering on the Ayushman Bharat promise made to India

For many years, a simple ailment could plunge a family into financial ruin. The fear of debt often eclipsed the fear of disease, compelling millions to silently endure their pain and avoid the hospital altogether. This was the reality for families like Shipra’s. A schoolteacher from Tripura, she lived with a persistent headache for three years until an MRI revealed a brain tumour. Her husband, Sankar, a farmer with a monthly income of just ₹5,000, faced an impossible choice — a ₹50,000 surgery. For them, like for so many others, the only option was to take on crippling debt, sell their land, or simply give up. AB PM-JAY has brought health care to the doorstep of every citizen. Since its launch, the numbers have grown at an astonishing pace. (HT Archive)

This was the old India, an India where illness was a cruel sentence of poverty. But things have changed. A new India is emerging, built on the principle of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas. Since 2018, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), we have given crores of families a powerful shield: A ₹5 lakh annual health cover that ensures life-saving care without the fear of financial devastation. This is not merely a government scheme; it is a promise of dignity.

For Shipra, despair gave way to hope. Thanks to the portability feature of AB PM-JAY, she was able to travel from Tripura to a hospital in Bengaluru for a successful, life-saving surgery. The process was cashless and paperless, allowing her to focus on healing without the stress of bills. This is the power of AB PM-JAY — transforming helplessness into empowerment.

AB PM-JAY has brought health care to the doorstep of every citizen. Since its launch, the numbers have grown at an astonishing pace. As of August 2025, over 10.30 crore hospital admissions have been authorised, providing more than ₹1.48 lakh crore in financial coverage to families. This has directly resulted in recorded savings of over ₹1.48 lakh crore in out-of-pocket expenses for our citizens.

The rise in hospital admissions proves that for millions of citizens, the fear of financial ruin has been replaced by the confidence to seek and receive timely, quality medical care.

This progress has been validated by independent research. The Economic Survey 2021-22 used a rigorous “difference-in-difference” analysis to compare health outcomes in states that adopted the scheme versus those that did not. The findings were conclusive: States with AB PM-JAY saw a greater decline in both infant mortality rates and under-5 mortality rates, proving that the scheme is not just a financial safeguard, but a public health intervention that saves lives.

The AB PM-JAY is a dynamic initiative that continuously evolves to meet the needs of a new India. In January 2022, the beneficiary base was expanded to 12 crore families. Further expansions in March 2024 brought 37 lakh accredited social health activists (Ashas), anganwadi workers (AWWs), anganwadi helpers and their families under the scheme.

Perhaps the most compassionate and comprehensive expansion is the provision of health care for all senior citizens aged 70 years and above, regardless of their income. Announced on October 29, 2024, this initiative provides a distinct Ayushman Vay Vandana card, a promise of dignity and care in their golden years.

This move ensures that our elders, whether poor, middle-class or affluent, can live without the financial anxiety of age-related health challenges. In a landmark move, the scheme is being expanded to include gig and platform workers. This initiative recognises the growing contribution of this workforce to our economy and ensures they have a formal social safety net.

A scheme of this magnitude requires a robust foundation of technology and trust. The AB PM-JAY is underpinned by a powerful IT platform that enables seamless beneficiary identification, claim processing and fraud detection. This system has helped reduce fraud to a minimal 0.33% of all authorised hospital admissions. Strong punitive actions have been taken against errant hospitals, including de-empanelment and fines, to keep fraud in check.

Mechanisms such as the green channel payments initiative, which automatically releases 50% of a claim amount to hospitals upon submission of bills, are designed to ensure timely reimbursements. Green channel payment is a game-changer for hospitals treating beneficiaries of this scheme. Our three-tier grievance redress system at the district, state, and national levels further reinforces accountability.

The number of hospitals empanelled under the scheme proves its resilience. At present, over 32,913 hospitals, including more than 15,103 hospitals in the private sector, are part of the network. Despite challenges, public and private participation in healthcare appears to be fairly balanced, with both sectors playing significant roles. This partnership between the public and private sectors is a core strength of our health care ecosystem.

The impact of Ayushman Bharat has not gone unnoticed. A study published in the medical journal, The Lancet, provided a validation of the scheme’s life-saving potential. It found a remarkable 90% rise in the timely initiation of cancer treatment for AB PM-JAY patients who received care within 30 days of diagnosis.

This is the clearest evidence yet that by removing financial barriers, we are directly enabling earlier diagnoses and faster, life-saving interventions.

The PM-JAY is a testament to our resolve to build a healthier, stronger and truly viksit (developed) Bharat. It has transformed the nation from one burdened by health care expenses to one shielded by the assurance of dignity and care.

JP Nadda is Union minister for health and family welfare, and president, BJP. The views expressed are personal