Development and dignity are central to social justice

The debate around the present and future of social justice has taken place so far in an abstract context. For a long time, a small section of society has held sway over decisions regarding important aspects of nation-building, and in the absence of solid data, we wasted a lot of time engaging in a war of rhetoric. A caste-based census will provide a concrete context. PREMIUM Enumerator staff marks a house during the first phase of caste-based census in Bihar state at Chhajjubagh in Patna on Saturday. (Santosh Kumar/HT)

Earlier this month, the results of the Bihar caste-based census were released. Although it was in response to a popular and long-standing demand, our government had to clear a lot of hurdles to complete the exercise. We faced political opposition, judicial challenges, critical views from various quarters, and vicious online trolling, but we did not relent. We demonstrated political will to proceed with our social justice and economic development agenda and delivered on our promise.

Looking at the caste census data dispassionately, everyone will agree that we should have done much more to safeguard the interests of disadvantaged groups within Indian society. Let us not ignore the fact that the last caste census was conducted by the British nearly a century ago.

The struggle for reliable and updated data to meet social justice and economic development goals has indeed been an uphill task. Policymaking based on this data will be even more challenging. But what we have started, we shall finish. Today, we need a broader and more imaginative framework for governance, policymaking, and voluntary citizen and private sector participation to achieve social justice and economic development goals. We need to keep in mind people’s aspirations for what could broadly be called a “good life”.

This framework rests on two main pillars – dignity and development. One without the other is meaningless. I also want to acknowledge that gender representation and development will be a cross-cutting concern in all our endeavours.

Some influential voices have argued that caste-neutral economic development is the best way to promote equality and fairness. Since the birth of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), we have grappled with allegations that assertions of rights by the backward classes and oppressed groups amount to social strife.

The Bihar caste-based census has created a space and opportunity for better understanding and will lead to better policymaking. Caste neutrality assumed by those not impacted by caste discrimination will continue to perpetuate inequalities. It will continue to be a drag on the nation. A truly caste-neutral society will emerge when there is equality of opportunity; it will emerge only after the annihilation of caste.

Caste hierarchies are systemic barriers that perpetuate social division and inequality. Affirmative action policies acknowledge the need to dismantle these barriers. Babasaheb Ambedkar believed that this approach not only fosters a more inclusive and equitable nation but also helps lay the foundation for genuine development, civilisation, and modernity. While the idea is not new, it has regrettably remained contested due to a lack of understanding or political will among powerful sections of society.

Merit is not a noun or an identity; merit is a verb. We need an affirmative action framework that aims to ensure that all individuals, regardless of their background, have equal opportunity to develop and showcase their merit. As I said earlier, reservations address systemic barriers that have prevented the emergence of a level playing field. Expert opinion indicates that affirmative action policies do not lead to a compromise of quality or performance in any area. On the contrary, there are many studies, including one on the Indian Railways, that reveal affirmative action policies improve quality and productivity.

Affirmative action policies are designed to correct existing imbalances and are not intended to discriminate against any particular group. These policies strive for inclusivity and proportional representation. Additionally, the scale and scope of affirmative action policies can be adjusted to minimise any potential negative impact on individuals from historically privileged backgrounds.

For example, when the Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota was implemented in public universities, it was followed by an overall expansion of resources such that unreserved seats remained unchanged in absolute numbers although their percentage went down. We have to grow the size of entire sectors. This requires rapid and increased public funding, first in the priority sectors – health, education, housing and livelihoods. The overall strengthening of the public sector will be in everyone’s interest. The national trend of disinvestment and privatisation is a challenge to this policy pathway, but with citizens and private sector participation we can mitigate or even turn it into an opportunity.

The Bihar caste census data should encourage broad social dialogue around the lack of inclusivity and diversity in our social and economic sectors. If fellow citizens feel strongly about exclusion and lack of diversity then they should support the broad policy indicators emerging from the caste census. Similarly, there is nothing that stops the private sector from encouraging and accepting representation from historically disadvantaged groups. The State steps in to regulate only when it finds that the private sector is at odds with broader constitutional prerogatives and national development objectives.

Who can dispute that there is a need to be more responsive to the growing aspirations of our societies? There is a lot more to be done when it comes to bringing together social justice and economic development goals in a complementary and productive manner. Ensuring both dignity and development is one of the biggest challenges before us today. This can be achieved only when there is sensitivity around the inclusion of historically disadvantaged groups and a solid roadmap for laying the foundation for a healthy and growing economy.

Tejashwi Prasad Yadav is the deputy chief minister, Bihar. The views expressed are personal