IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Opinion / Firebrand who shaped Bengal’s politics, culture
Since independence, numerous theories abound over the claim that Bose survived an air crash in Taiwan in August 18, 1945. Even before independence people claimed that they had met Bose in a railway carriage.
Since independence, numerous theories abound over the claim that Bose survived an air crash in Taiwan in August 18, 1945. Even before independence people claimed that they had met Bose in a railway carriage.
opinion

Firebrand who shaped Bengal’s politics, culture

Born in Cuttack in 1897 in a prominent Bengali family, Subhas Chandra Bose went to college in erstwhile Calcutta and chose the city as his political arena. He started a newspaper, rose steadily through the Congress, gave rousing addresses, and eventually became mayor of Calcutta in 1930.
READ FULL STORY
By Tanmay Chatterjee
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 06:38 AM IST

His life and death continue to intrigue generations, but 125 years after Subhas Chandra Bose was born, his legacy still shapes not just the politics of Bengal but also the region’s society, culture and literature — a testament to the abiding attraction of his firebrand patriotism and his grassroots connect.

Born in Cuttack in 1897 in a prominent Bengali family, Bose went to college in erstwhile Calcutta and chose the city as his political arena.

He started a newspaper, rose steadily through the Congress, gave rousing addresses, and eventually became mayor of Calcutta in 1930. His rise to the top in Congress, bitter fall-out with Mahatma Gandhi, and dramatic escape from house arrest in 1941 not only established his stature as the tallest politician from Bengal but also made the public believe that he was a magician who could achieve anything. His travels to Europe and south-east Asia, brushes with fascism and Nazi Germany, and empowering the Indian National Army to battle British troops burnished his colossal stature.

“Culturally and socially, people of Bengal are highly emotional. They regard Netaji as the greatest patriot India has ever seen,” said Amal Kumar Mukherjee, former principal of Presidency College where Bose was a student before he was expelled in 1916.

Since independence, numerous theories abound over the claim that Bose survived an air crash in Taiwan in August 18, 1945. Even before independence people claimed that they had met Bose in a railway carriage. The sightings gained more attention starting the 1950s with links drawn to at least six different monks. To be sure, at least four commissions have found no evidence that any of these people were actually Bose, even though the Justice Mukherjee Commission controversially concluded in 2006 that Netaji didn’t die in the crash.

“The official version was that he died in the plane crash. Why in that case was the Mukherjee Commission formed when the Shah Nawaz Committee set up in 1956 and the Khosla Commission set up in 1970 clearly said that Netaji died in Taihoku?...People are confused,” said Chandra Kumar Bose, Bose’s grandnephew and a Bharatiya Janata Party leader in Bengal.

For many experts, Netaji’s relevance is due to his ideology, not the controversy around his death. Shouvik Mukhopadhyay, a professor of history at Calcutta University, sees Bose as the architect of a nationalist thought process based on pluralism and secularism. To understand Bose’s legacy, one had to follow freedom fighter Chittaranjan Das, who was a mentor to Bose, he said. “Das bridged the chasm between Hindus and Muslims at the state and national level. Bose took this a step forward. Hence, he has become all the more relevant in today’s scenario,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Heads of states of important countries stood by him and Netaji lit the fire of the freedom struggle beyond India’s shores.
Heads of states of important countries stood by him and Netaji lit the fire of the freedom struggle beyond India’s shores.
opinion

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: Champion of freedom who inspired the world

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 06:35 AM IST
Netaji was born in Cuttack in Odisha in 1897, graduated from Kolkata, and proved his mettle by becoming an Indian Civil Services (ICS) officer. But he was not accustomed to a life of comfort and amenities that came with his job. He was a warrior, who had to wage the freedom struggle.
READ FULL STORY
Close
While the current claims and counter claims over Bose is geared toward electoral gains, his memory endures because of the many what-ifs associated with him.(HT Archives)
While the current claims and counter claims over Bose is geared toward electoral gains, his memory endures because of the many what-ifs associated with him.(HT Archives)
india news

The patriot whose legend lives on...

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:24 AM IST
As West Bengal heads to elections this year, Netaji’s legacy is once again up for grabs. The central government has announced that Netaji’s birth anniversary will be celebrated as Parakram Diwas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
So many laws, still no solution. Perhaps because there’s a contradiction here. The contradiction in wanting to protect women but within the decorous folds of patriarchy (Hindustan Times)
So many laws, still no solution. Perhaps because there’s a contradiction here. The contradiction in wanting to protect women but within the decorous folds of patriarchy (Hindustan Times)
opinion

To protect women, challenge patriarchy

By Namita Bhandare
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:42 PM IST
Seldom has the State’s concern to protect one half of its citizens been so high
READ FULL STORY
Close
We journalists, so trapped by egos and the ratings wars, have brought this moment upon ourselves (shutterstock)
We journalists, so trapped by egos and the ratings wars, have brought this moment upon ourselves (shutterstock)
opinion

When invasion of privacy comes back full circle

By Barkha Dutt
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:39 PM IST
The sanctimony that a section of the media wears like a second skin comes undone so fast when the scrutiny is on them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The mega-project, with an initial outlay of $ 46 billion, envisages CPEC as a hub with Gwadar’s port, energy, transport infrastructure and industrial cooperation as its four main spokes.(REUTERS)
The mega-project, with an initial outlay of $ 46 billion, envisages CPEC as a hub with Gwadar’s port, energy, transport infrastructure and industrial cooperation as its four main spokes.(REUTERS)
opinion

CPEC: China’s designs, Pakistan’s ambivalence, and India’s opposition

By Sujan Chinoy
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 08:35 PM IST
Economic motivation apart, China seeks to use the CPEC to consolidate its presence in a disputed region. If internal instability overwhelms Pakistan in the future, the CPEC affords China an opportunity to claim Hunza on the basis of specious historical records.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Women farmers during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws, Ghazipur (Delhi-UP border), January 18, 2021 (Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)
Women farmers during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws, Ghazipur (Delhi-UP border), January 18, 2021 (Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)
opinion

The political economy driving farm protests

By Neelanjan Sircar
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 08:30 PM IST
The concentration of political and economic power has made democratic contestation challenging. Citizens are finding other methods
READ FULL STORY
Close
Given the fragile nature of social protection for these working women, all provision of maternity protection should be universally applicable to all working women regardless of the consistency or duration of work and independent of their current status of employment. ((SHUTTERSTOCK))
Given the fragile nature of social protection for these working women, all provision of maternity protection should be universally applicable to all working women regardless of the consistency or duration of work and independent of their current status of employment. ((SHUTTERSTOCK))
opinion

The government must universalise maternity benefits

By Dipa Sinha, Jashodhara Dasgupta
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 08:33 PM IST
Maternity benefits should be a right of all workers regardless of employment status, or the number of children
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actions will need to address affordability of phones and computers, female digital literacy and its social context and inadequate technical content dedicated to women and girls (HT File Photo)
Actions will need to address affordability of phones and computers, female digital literacy and its social context and inadequate technical content dedicated to women and girls (HT File Photo)
opinion

Enhancing women’s employment is key to economic recovery

By Sanjay Kathuria
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:19 AM IST
Recovery efforts cannot be gender-blind, because, as the saying goes, “gender-blind is not gender-neutral.” There are four areas where government policy can help ameliorate long-standing issues.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Relatively speaking, the number of people reporting side effects is a fraction of the total immunised (REUTERS)
Relatively speaking, the number of people reporting side effects is a fraction of the total immunised (REUTERS)
opinion

Have faith in the vaccines | HT Editorial

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:18 AM IST
India began its vaccination drive against Covid-19 on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Two aspects of WhatsApp’s actions negate its claims — its ultimatum to users, including individual users, to allow sharing of data with Facebook or exit the app and that it is doing so in a discriminatory fashion (Shutterstock)
Two aspects of WhatsApp’s actions negate its claims — its ultimatum to users, including individual users, to allow sharing of data with Facebook or exit the app and that it is doing so in a discriminatory fashion (Shutterstock)
opinion

The government can, and must, stand for privacy

By NS Nappinai
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:19 AM IST
The clarion call for protection can provide succour not only against WhatsApp and its discriminatory data-sharing policy, but also against all digital platforms
READ FULL STORY
Close
The decision to support Ghani shows that there are no endgames for India in Afghanistan. It would rather accept a setback in its pursuit of a balance between Kabul and Islamabad, instead of being seen as an opportunist (REUTERS)
The decision to support Ghani shows that there are no endgames for India in Afghanistan. It would rather accept a setback in its pursuit of a balance between Kabul and Islamabad, instead of being seen as an opportunist (REUTERS)
opinion

Decoding India’s move in Kabul

By Avinash Paliwal
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:19 AM IST
Its decision to support the Afghan government, at a time when Ashraf Ghani is weak, is intriguing. But there is a historical backdrop to it
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a New Year's address in Beijing.(AP)
Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a New Year's address in Beijing.(AP)
opinion

China is an economic winner, not an economic leader

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:46 AM IST
Even as Beijing posts impressive GDP figures, it’s a long way from setting the direction for global policy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
It’s obvious now. The internet, once the promised land of free and open interactions for all, is now controlled by a few gigantic technology companies — often referred to as Big Tech. These companies include Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, Google, Microsoft, Paypal, and some others. (AP)
It’s obvious now. The internet, once the promised land of free and open interactions for all, is now controlled by a few gigantic technology companies — often referred to as Big Tech. These companies include Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, Google, Microsoft, Paypal, and some others. (AP)
opinion

India must lead in regulating Big Tech

By Jayant Sinha and Rajeev Chandrasekhar
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 07:00 PM IST
Big Tech firms have played a transformative role. But they enjoy power without accountability. Rein them in
READ FULL STORY
Close
United States President-elect Joe Biden will begin his term on January 20, 2021, by signing executive orders to return the country to the Paris Climate Agreement (AFP)
United States President-elect Joe Biden will begin his term on January 20, 2021, by signing executive orders to return the country to the Paris Climate Agreement (AFP)
opinion

Washington’s return to the Paris climate accord is a significant step. Build on it

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 06:59 PM IST
With Mr Biden in the saddle and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to the issue — India has done well on its Paris commitments — the US must support India on mitigation, capacity-building in renewable energy, financing, data-sharing, Indian Ocean monitoring, and phasing out hydrofluorocarbons.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers during their agitation over new farm reform laws, Singhu border, New Delhi, January 15, 2021 (PTI)
Farmers during their agitation over new farm reform laws, Singhu border, New Delhi, January 15, 2021 (PTI)
opinion

What the farm stir can learn from Gandhi

By Shashi Shekhar
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 06:58 PM IST
Every protest has a window of effectiveness. As the struggle gets prolonged, people’s goodwill decreases
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP