From women’s development to women-led development

As the world celebrates the International Women’s Day, I want to reflect on how India is embarking on an inspiring journey from the era of women’s development to a new dawn of women-led development. This transformation marks a crucial distinction: Development that includes women is an essential step that provides women with access to opportunities, services, and spaces, ensuring equality.

However, women-led development goes beyond inclusion. It empowers women to take the reins of leadership, drive innovation, and shape policies from the forefront.

There has been a paradigm shift in how we view women’s empowerment. India has emphatically declared that women are at the centre of development. The power dynamics is changing so that they can drive the change themselves. Women are not just passive beneficiaries of policies and programmes but are now active change-makers. India envisions a future where women are at the heart of decision-making, leadership, and execution of policies, lead businesses and community initiatives. They empower the nation. As Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi says: “When women prosper, the world prospers.” The progress of women gives strength to the empowerment of our nation.

India has always cherished and upheld its rich traditions of female leadership, deeply ingrained in its cultural and historical tapestry. In the Vedic period, Gargi and Maitreyi were philosophers who participated as equals in debates with other philosophers and served as symbols of educational opportunities available to women even in those times. Women like Rani Lakshmibai and Kittur Rani Chennamma symbolised the regional and gender diversity of India’s freedom movement. Today, President Droupadi Murmu holds the distinction of being the first person belonging to a tribal community and the second woman to hold the high office. Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan missions were successful largely because of India’s stellar female scientists. They led these positions because 43% of India’s graduates in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) courses are women. The worldwide share of female STEM graduates is around 30%. Today, women are leading in fields such as business, medicine, and the armed forces. But change isn’t restricted to these alone.

Millions of women at the grassroots are being empowered across India. The National Rural Livelihoods Mission has nearly 11.5 million Lakhpati Didis, who are members of self-help groups (SHGs) and have an annual household income above ₹1 lakh. The Drone Didi scheme aims to provide drones to 15,000 selected SHGs between 2024-25 and 2025-2026. The drones can be used for applying liquid fertilisers and pesticides to agricultural fields, managing water resources and irrigation by identifying areas that need water, and analysing soil quality and fertility. Since its inception, over 69% of the loans provided under the PM Mudra Yojana — the government’s collateral free credit scheme — have gone to women. Nearly 80% of women in India have a bank account that they operate themselves. Programmes such as Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) and the Jal Jeevan Mission have benefitted nearly 100 million and 122 million households, providing access to toilets and tap water, respectively, and thereby benefiting millions of women. Under the rural housing programme, 74% of the houses registered are either solely or jointly in women’s names. The government’s programme to distribute free gas cylinders has helped 103 million women get access to smoke-free kitchens. As of May 2024, over 1.4 million women were elected members of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), which includes the position of sarpanch. This makes up 46% of the total elected representatives of PRIs. Women sarpanches have been involved in projects to improve water, solar power, paved roads, toilets, and banks in their villages.

To enable women with voice and agency to lead, an extra push is required. Our government has demonstrated commitment to this agenda through landmark legislations such as the Women’s Reservation Bill that guarantees 33% of all seats in the directly elected Lok Sabha and state assemblies. The amendment to the Maternity Benefit Act guarantees paid maternity leave for up to 26 weeks to the country’s women. Initiatives such as the Women’s Helpline and SHe-Box provide support to women in distress while the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) aims to set up 1,000 working-women’s hostels across the country, fostering economic independence.

The PM’s clarion call for women-led development during India’s G20 presidency was endorsed by Brazil during its presidency in 2024. It is our nation’s commitment towards harnessing the full potential of our women, recognising their invaluable contribution, and celebrating their role as leaders in the journey towards progress and prosperity. Let’s come together and unite for #AccelerateAction, leading the charge to shape the future of India. We must all join hands, embrace change, and be a part of this inspiring journey towards progress and empowerment.

Annpurna Devi is Union minister of women and child development. The views expressed are personal