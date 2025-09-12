Gender inequality makes beating malnutrition hard

Despite decades of global efforts to address malnutrition, women and girls continue to disproportionately suffer from poor nutrition, anaemia, and micronutrient deficiencies. This isn’t just a health issue; it’s a profound social crisis rooted in gender inequality. We cannot achieve global health goals or gender equality without addressing the deep-seated connections between nutrition and gender. Discriminatory social norms often dictate who eats first and who gets the most nutritious food. In many households, women and girls eat last and get smaller portions, a practice passed down through generations (HT Archive)

Discriminatory social norms often dictate who eats first and who gets the most nutritious food. In many households, women and girls eat last and get smaller portions, a practice passed down through generations. The issue becomes even more apparent during times of crises or food shortages, when mothers often sacrifice their own food for their children. This has a gradual impact on their health, with long-term consequences for their well-being and productivity.

Women’s lack of autonomy and gender norms mean they have less power to make decisions about their food. This lack of control, according to research from organisations like World Bank and Unicef, is a significant contributor to poor health. When women are unable to prioritise their own health, it can negatively impact their ability to work, their children’s well-being, and the economic prosperity of the entire community.

India faces a triple burden of undernutrition, micronutrient deficiencies, and rising obesity rates. Despite some progress in childhood stunting, key issues like anaemia among women and adolescents remain alarmingly high. This is not just about diet. It’s also connected to social factors, especially gender biases that impact nutritional outcome. A 2021 study in The Lancet Global Health found that gender norms, poverty, and lack of education for women were key factors preventing progress in reducing anaemia.

A lack of equal pay and limited job opportunities for women create significant barriers to food security. This economic disparity creates a vicious cycle where poor health makes it difficult for a woman to work, which then makes it even harder to afford nutritious food. It represents a significant loss of potential that affects not only individual families but entire nations, creating a cycle of poverty and poor health that is difficult to break.

We need a holistic, multi-pronged approach that goes beyond simple behaviour change communication campaigns, which often place the burden of change solely on women. Policies should focus on creating inclusive opportunities and ensuring women have financial independence. When women have economic power, they are better equipped to make healthy choices for themselves and their families.

Programmes are most effective when they are designed to educate and empower everyone, including men and boys, to challenge patriarchal norms and biases. Peer education, especially through women’s and youth empowerment groups, is also a powerful tool for creating lasting change.

Health services need to be accessible, culturally sensitive, and tailored to women’s needs throughout their lives. To ensure our efforts are effective, we should collaborate with women-led groups and organisations. They have the local knowledge and understanding to ensure our work is practical and meets community needs. We need to get all key stakeholders involved in creating an environment where gender equity can truly thrive.

Ultimately, ending malnutrition is about breaking the systemic inequalities that prevent women and girls from reaching their full potential. By prioritising gender equality, we can build a healthier future for everyone.

Anjali Nayyar is vice president, Global Health Strategies, New Delhi. The views expressed are personal