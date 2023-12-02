In Delhi murder verdict, a plea to make cities safe

In the verdict on the Soumya Vishwanathan murder case, where the journalist returning home from work in Delhi was waylaid and shot, the court made a mention of how unsafe public places make it hard for women to join the workforce. As we head towards an election year with its bouquet of promises, particularly to a crucial voting cohort, women, it might be appropriate to discuss how the new and vibrant economy that is promised each time simply cannot be realised without the full participation of half the population. For this participation to be productive, we need safe urban mobility for everyone, more so women. Transport modes, infrastructure and related services are the means to improve the lives and well-being of people by facilitating their access to economic and social benefits. However, research shows that mobility and transport are experienced differently by men and women. Women and their travel patterns hinge on several factors, among them their role as family caregivers, their other familial responsibilities and income generation activities.

For most women, unlike men, going into public spaces either for work or rarely for leisure is largely limited due to fear for their safety while waiting for transport, cultural restraints and inadequate transport infrastructure and services. In a 2022 World Bank study, 88% of surveyed women in Delhi reported facing sexual harassment in public transport. The same study also showed that over 50% of women in Chennai and 63% of women in Pune faced sexual harassment on the bus.

Anyone who has used public transport like buses or trains can attest to the fact that the system is designed much more for able-bodied men than for women, children, the elderly and differently-abled persons. This might affect their access to public transport for different reasons like education, economic opportunities and leisure activities. Lack of safety and the increase in crimes against women in public spaces and public transport are significant factors for the declining female labour force participation rate in India. As per the statistics of the Periodic Labour Force Survey 2021-22, the labour force participation rate in urban India stands at about 24% for females as compared to 75% for males. We simply don’t have enough data about mobility and related information that could form the basis for more gender-equitable transport systems. Unless urban planners understand the pain points for women and young girls in accessing public transport, it will affect their ability to use public spaces freely.

In a recent conference to mark 10 years of Safetipin, a social organisation working towards building responsive, inclusive, safe and equitable urban systems, one of the aspects that invited a lot of attention was the need and ability of young people, especially young women, to transform cities by adopting digital technologies, collecting relevant data and advocacy with key stakeholders. “Cities are a repository of our lives. Women, especially young women, are experts of their cities. For cities to become gender transformative, they must become bold, kind and reflective,” says Kalpana Viswanath, co-founder of Safetipin. Lakshmi Puri, former assistant secretary general at the United Nations and former deputy executive director of UN Women, says, “We are no longer looking at the city from the perspective of a young, productive male. We’re trying to re-centre and meet the diverse needs of women, children and elderly.”

Indian cities must foster accessibility and opportunities for their citizens. Kunal Kumar, joint secretary and director of Smart Cities Mission, says: “All 5,000 cities in India must be ‘smart cities’; it is not a choice, it is a requirement. We always thought of cities as challenges, but it is about maximising opportunities and minimising the challenges.” Young people are best placed to generate evidence about their lived realities and what they want from cities. Youth-led decision-making can contribute to the betterment of the cities, while also empowering youth as informed and active citizens, fostering a more inclusive and sustainable urban future.

The views expressed are personal