In global efforts for safer food, India leads from the front

"Right to foods for a better life and a better future," is this year’s slogan declared by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). Indeed, all countries and policymakers must consider the complex challenges affecting our global food system. Providing safe, nutritious, and sustainable food for all is just not a part of the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations but also is the fundamental objective of every country to bring out sustainable strategies on a day-to-day basis balancing modern technologies with the dynamic agricultural and industrial food ecosystem. Food should not only be safe but also nutritious to provide a balanced diet.(Photo by Sushil Kumar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

According to FAO, global food production reached impressive heights in 2023, with cereals at 2,851 million tonnes, milk at 965.7 million tonnes, and oilseeds at 398 million tonnes.

Despite this abundance, the World Health Organization's (WHO) report of 2024 reported that nearly 757 million people were undernourished in 2023, with 2.33 billion facing moderate to severe food insecurity. Over 2.8 billion individuals worldwide were not able to afford a healthy diet, with 71.5% of those in low-income countries struggling to access nutritious food. It is apparent that increasing output isn't enough; we need to focus on building resilient, equitable, and sustainable food systems.

Over the years, India has been focusing on these multifaceted issues with an inclusive approach. The 2nd Global Food Regulator Summit 2024, hosted in New Delhi, which brought together experts from more than 70 countries deliberated on critical issues such as pesticide residues, antimicrobial resistance, and fortification strategies to combat micronutrient deficiencies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his message at the World Food India event 2024, emphasised the importance of focusing on food safety, quality, and standards — a sentiment echoed by Steve Warne, chairperson of the Codex Alimentarius Commission who was also present during the summit.

Globally, countries are reshaping their regulatory frameworks to address emerging food safety challenges. The US has separated food regulation from Drugs and Cosmetics for a sharper focus on food safety, while the European Commission’s "Farm to Fork" strategy integrates food safety, animal health, and sustainability.

In Africa, seven nations have commercially adopted genetically modified (GM) crops to enhance food security. Saudi Arabia's SFDA, under its Fourth Strategic Plan (2023-2027), is advancing regulations for biotechnology products. South Korea is fostering regulatory standards for alternative protein foods, and Japan's approval of genome-edited foods without mandatory labelling marks a significant innovation in food production. These global efforts reflect the evolving landscape of food safety and the need for proactive regulatory measures.

India too has been diligently working to strengthen our food safety infrastructure. With 28 principal regulations on Food Safety and Standards, India now boasts of a robust network of 257 food testing laboratories nationwide, complemented by 261 mobile food labs that bring food safety testing and awareness to the remotest parts of our country.

The overuse of pesticides and the presence of heavy metals in foods continue to be major concerns. The use of pesticides in agriculture can help prevent large crop losses, but their effects on humans and the environment are highly detrimental. In addition, the environmental contamination leading to the presence of heavy metals in foods such as lead, arsenic, and cadmium is also a major issue. It is essential to promote sustainable agricultural practices to ensure that food is free from excess use of pesticides, off-label pesticides and duplicate pesticides. Data from UNIDO shows that between 2019-2022, over 2,739 food samples from the USA and 906 food consignments from the EU were rejected by various countries due to safety issues. India itself rejected over 632 samples from various countries between 2022-24, underscoring the ongoing need for vigilance and improvement in food safety practices globally.

With rapid globalisation, food now crosses borders, becoming accessible to consumers worldwide. Regulators across the globe must collaborate to ensure food safety and accessibility for all.

Food should not only be safe but also nutritious to provide a balanced diet. ICMR-NIN in the recent dietary guidelines for Indians has emphasised the importance of a balanced diet that includes a variety of foods to ensure optimal nutrition

Micronutrient deficiencies remain a significant public health concern at the Global level. Several studies have revealed that over half of the world's population consumes inadequate levels of essential micronutrients.

In India, deficiencies of Vitamin A, B12, D, iron, iodine, and folic acid across various age groups have been reported widely. To combat this, food fortification efforts have been scaled up both in the public as well as private sectors. Fortified rice with iron, folic acid and Vitamin B12 is now being distributed to over 800 million individuals through over 5.3 lakh public distribution centres and school feeding programmes.

We are also embracing innovative solutions like biofortification. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has released 109 varieties of field and horticulture crops which are not only high-yielding, and pest-resistant but also enhanced micronutrient profiles adding essential Amino Acids and Minerals and offering a sustainable approach to addressing nutritional gaps. For example, the biofortified variety of durum wheat (HI-8840) contains nearly 40% more zinc (41.1 ppm) and 104% more iron (38.5 ppm) compared to conventional durum wheat, which has 23.58 ppm zinc and 18.79 ppm iron. Similarly, finger millet (VL Mandua-402) boasts higher calcium levels (368 mg/100g) compared to VL mandua-324, which contains 294 mg/100g. In lentils, biofortified varieties offer 28.8% protein, 67 ppm iron, and 41 ppm zinc. Additionally, biofortified potatoes are rich in antioxidants, with 52 mg of ascorbic acid, 163 μg of carotenoids, and 32 mg of anthocyanins per 100g.

India's promotion of millets as "Nutri-cereals" has gained global recognition. Being the largest producer of millets in the world (17.3 million tons in 2022-23), India developed standards for 13 varieties of millets which were appreciated and acknowledged by the Codex-Alimantarious Commission (represents FAO and WHO). Our efforts have not only revitalised these traditional grains domestically but have also spotlighted their nutritional value on the world stage. Studies revealed that India has witnessed a 27% increase in millet production during the 2022-23 season compared to the previous year, highlighting the success of our initiatives under the National Food Security Mission.

Understanding the role of capacity building in ensuring the implementation of food safety is crucial, especially when it comes to smaller food businesses and unorganised sectors such as street food vendors, hostel messes, cafeterias, railway stations, anganwadis, etc.

As we move forward, India is committed to fostering innovation, strengthening our food safety systems and promoting nutritious diets. We can build a healthier, more food-secure future for India and contribute to global food security goals.

Remember, food that is not safe is not food. Let's work together to make every bite count towards a healthier, safer and nourished global community.

G Kamala Vardhana Rao is CEO, FSSAI. The views expressed are personal