India & Japan: Anchors of Asia’s democratic future

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to Japan is the continuation of a journey that has reshaped one of Asia’s oldest friendships into one of the most consequential partnerships of the 21st century. Since his first visit to Tokyo in 2014, PM Modi has steadily strengthened India-Japan relations, with strategic trust and a shared vision for the Indo-Pacific as cornerstones.

Japan’s support to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and the Indian National Army during the freedom struggle remains a powerful reminder that this solidarity preceded India’s independence.

After the war, India’s refusal to endorse the San Francisco Peace Treaty and its decision to restore full sovereignty to Japan in 1952 created a reservoir of goodwill that endures to this day. Over the last decade, successive Japanese prime ministers — Shinzo Abe, Yoshihide Suga, Fumio Kishida, and now Shigeru Ishiba — have found in Modi a partner willing to elevate symbolic goodwill into practical cooperation.

The results are visible across India’s landscape. Though modest compared to Singapore, Japan’s $42 billion FDI carries strategic weight. Japanese financing has powered metro systems in various cities in India, the ambitious Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor, and India’s first bullet train project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Urban renewal projects and smart cities now carry a distinctive Japanese imprint. Collaborations in clean energy, skills, and technology have widened the horizon beyond infrastructure. Crucially, Japanese investment is not diffused but aligned with India’s long-term priorities: Make in India, Digital India, Startup India, renewable energy, and advanced manufacturing. This alignment gives the partnership durability.

The Indo-Pacific has become the true stage for this partnership. As global geopolitics shifts eastward, India and Japan have emerged as twin anchors of stability — promoting an inclusive, rules-based order where no single power dominates. Both worry about coercion in the maritime commons, about fragile supply chains vulnerable to geopolitical shocks, and about technologies being misused to entrench monopolies. Together, they have turned their shared concerns into shared strategies. Through Quad, they have given new shape to regional cooperation, advancing initiatives in infrastructure, vaccines, critical technologies, trade and investment, and climate action. Their naval exercises and defence dialogues have ensured that maritime security in the Indian and Pacific Oceans is not left unattended.

Personal chemistry has been a crucial force multiplier. Modi’s bond with Abe — built on mutual trust and a common vision — gave the relationship extraordinary depth. Abe saw India not just as a partner but as indispensable to Japan’s future strategic posture, and Modi reciprocated with equal warmth. Even as Japanese domestic politics witnessed leadership changes, India sustained momentum, ensuring remarkable continuity.

Yet the trajectory is not without challenges. From Tokyo’s perspective, India’s regulatory complexity, delays in project clearances, and lack of long-term policy predictability remain key concerns. Japanese investors, accustomed to predictability and timelines, often find India daunting. From New Delhi’s side, concerns linger about Japan’s slowing economy, an ageing population that constrains investment appetite, and a diplomacy that remains cautious under the weight of pacifist politics. Trade liberalisation and labour mobility are still contested terrains. If this partnership is to fulfil its promise, both sides must find ways to bridge these gaps, turning friction into opportunities for reform. But, friction does not diminish promise — if anything, it sharpens the urgency for a new phase of collaboration.

As the Indian PM prepares for his two-day visit beginning Friday, the opportunity lies in charting the course hereafter. The focus must now shift from projects to platforms of global leadership. Targeted Japanese investments in semiconductors, defence electronics, and rare earth technologies can secure a shared technological future. Joint ventures in hydrogen, offshore wind, and battery storage can position both countries at the forefront of the global green transition. Building diversified supply chains will allow them to shape resilient trade architectures, while joint research hubs in AI, quantum computing, and robotics can anchor them in the coming digital-industrial revolution. Equally, as data becomes the currency of the digital age, India and Japan must work together on cybersecurity, trusted data flows, and setting global standards that ensure innovation thrives without compromising sovereignty.

Beyond economics, the financial and human linkages need strengthening. Expanding yen-based swap arrangements and portfolio flows can create new sovereign financial choices. Language training, student mobility, cultural exchange, and industry-linked training programmes for Indian youth in Japan can fuse demographic strengths with industrial needs, forging a living partnership across generations. Civil society and parliamentary exchanges can further reinforce the political will necessary for long-term cooperation.

In Modi’s framing, India-Japan ties are civilisational. Shared values of democracy, openness, and respect for sovereignty have given the partnership a moral ballast that goes beyond contracts and corridors. The story that began when Netaji sought Japan’s support during India’s struggle for freedom now finds expression in a joint vision of a free, inclusive, and open Indo-Pacific. This is not nostalgia — it is continuity with purpose.

The challenge before both nations is to move from being good partners to being co-architects of Asia’s future. As Asia’s democratic anchors, they carry a responsibility not only to safeguard their interests but also to ensure that the Indo-Pacific remains open, plural, and fair. The world is watching, and the region is listening.

Sanjay Kumar Verma is a former ambassador of India to Japan. The views expressed are personal