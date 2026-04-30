India’s AI ambition risks outrunning its readiness

India has been clear about not just participating in the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution but also shaping it. The AI Impact Summit earlier this year was evidence of this. AI readiness is not just about innovation; it is about governance. It measures whether the State can regulate, deploy, and oversee AI responsibly. (AFP)

But, two global indices released within weeks of the summit, taken together, offer a more sobering reality check. The Oxford Insights Government AI Readiness Index 2025 ranks India 27th globally, reflecting middling performance on governance, regulatory quality, and public-sector capability. In contrast, the 2025 Stanford University Global AI Vibrancy Index places India among the world’s top three AI ecosystems, citing strengths in talent, research output, digital infrastructure, and startup dynamism.

The two rankings reveal a structural imbalance: India’s AI market is sprinting ahead, while its institutions are still catching up. This divergence is not accidental. Over the past decade, India made a deliberate strategic bet on building population-scale digital infrastructure. This foundation now enables AI applications to scale faster than in most large economies. It is this ecosystem that the Stanford index celebrates. India has a deep pool of technical talent, a large and diverse deployment market, and a startup sector that is both energetic and increasingly well-funded.

But the Oxford index highlights what is missing. AI readiness is not just about innovation; it is about governance. It measures whether the State can regulate, deploy, and oversee AI responsibly. On these parameters — data governance, regulatory clarity, institutional capability — India remains a work in progress.

To be fair, the government has moved with intent. In 2025, India introduced the India AI Governance Guidelines and formed a dedicated AI Governance Group supported by a Technology and Policy Expert Committee and committed nearly $1.3 billion to AI infrastructure. The scale-up to 38,000 GPUs signals a push towards compute sovereignty. Yet, this is where the narrative risks becoming misleading.

India’s AI strategy is increasingly being framed as an infrastructure story — more GPUs, more data centres, more capital expenditure. But compute capacity, while necessary, is not sufficient. In fact, without parallel investments in governance, the imbalance the two indices highlight could deepen.

The real risk is that India will adopt AI too quickly without the institutional safeguards to manage its consequences. In such a scenario, markets will outpace regulation. Private firms will deploy AI across finance, health care, and public services faster than the State can define standards or enforce accountability. The result is erosion of trust.

China has tightly aligned State direction with ecosystem growth. The US and Europe, despite their differences, are embedding AI into regulatory and national security frameworks. Institutional capacity is evolving alongside market expansion in these jurisdictions.

India, by contrast, risks assuming that its digital public infrastructure success will automatically translate into AI leadership. While DPI addresses needs of scale and access, AI introduces new challenges: Opacity, bias, safety, and systemic risk.

Energy, too, remains a hard constraint. Scaling data centres, cloud infrastructure, and semiconductor ambitions will put pressure on power generation, transmission, and land use. Without coordinated planning, these could become binding constraints.

Few countries are as well-positioned to deploy AI at population scale — and do this as deeply — as India. But opportunity without preparedness is a fragile advantage.

Building robust data governance frameworks, reforming public procurement to integrate AI responsibly, and investing in digital capability within the State are all necessities. Regulatory clarity must replace ambiguity. Equally important is infrastructure alignment. AI policy cannot be divorced from energy policy, semiconductor strategy, and urban planning.

For the private sector, the challenge is to resist the temptation of unchecked acceleration. Responsible AI practices, including transparency, auditability, and bias mitigation, must be embedded early, not retrofitted after regulatory intervention.

The core question is whether India can build the institutions to sustain AI capability. If it fails, the gap between innovation and oversight will widen into a structural fault line. India’s AI future will not be determined by how fast it moves, but by how well itgoverns that speed.

Lloyd Mathias is a business strategist and independent director; and Gaurav Bhagowati is a corporate affairs and reputation management strategist. The views expressed are personal