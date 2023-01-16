India’s G20 stint must push for health security

India’s G20 presidency provides the country, the World Health Organization (WHO) Southeast Asia Region and the world an opportunity to accelerate global health action in the interest of developing and emerging economies, building on Indonesia’s commendable stewardship of the body in 2022, and drawing on the many lessons learned from the Covid-19 crisis.

The Covid-19 crisis has had devastating health, social and economic impacts in countries of all income levels. It has wiped trillions off the global economy. In addition, it has reversed progress on an array of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), not least ending extreme poverty, which will have knock-on effects on achieving health and well-being for all, especially in low- and middle-income countries.

Critically, the crisis has demonstrated that when health is at risk, everything is at risk. It has shown that to protect and promote health and well-being, and to secure sustainable social and economic development, what the world needs most is resilient, responsive and inclusive global health architecture based on the outcomes of ongoing multilateral processes and negotiations, and supported by collaborative action to reorient health systems towards quality, accessible, affordable and comprehensive primary health care, the most efficient and equitable way to achieve universal health coverage and build health system resilience. The G20 has many ways to support global health and development. But to do so effectively will require inclusive, action-oriented and decisive leadership — values at the core of India’s presidency and its overarching theme of One Earth, One Family, One Future.

By leveraging the G20 health track, India aims to consolidate the progress made under the Italian and Indonesian presidencies of 2021 and 2022, respectively, while focusing on three timely and critical priorities: Strengthening health emergencies prevention, preparedness and response; increasing access to and availability of safe, effective, quality and affordable vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics; and advancing digital health, a key accelerant for achieving universal health care.

With India at the helm, the G20 can successfully execute each of these priorities, maximising its contributions to achieving a healthier, more equitable, health-secure and sustainable post-pandemic world. But for each priority, several steps are required. First, to strengthen health emergencies prevention, preparedness and response, India has rightly focused on enhancing One Health action that mitigates risks at the human-animal-environment interface, and combats antimicrobial resistance (AMR). These challenges require coordinated action to address and evidence-based action plans to support national efforts.

For One Health, there is the One Health Joint Plan of Action, an initiative by four United Nations agencies, including WHO; and for AMR, there is the 2015 Global Action Plan on AMR, which many countries — and all countries in the Southeast Asia Region — have now adapted into national multisectoral action plans. However, full implementation must not wait and will benefit from the G20’s maximum investment and support, which is essential to prevent future pandemics, and to protect and promote the world’s collective health and economic interests.

Second, to increase access to and availability of safe, effective, quality and affordable medical countermeasures, India’s presidency aims to bolster regional manufacturing and research networks for vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics and better align regulatory standards and approvals. For this, it is imperative that a collaborative global platform is developed and housed at WHO. Third, as India’s presidency highlights, the G20 can play an active role in advancing digital health, building on the tremendous innovations witnessed throughout the Covid-19 response. However, in driving this agenda, the G20 must accelerate convergence and synergies among existing digital health and innovation frameworks while at the same time facilitate the development of global digital public goods. This is precisely what India offered by making its CoWIN platform available to all countries — a powerful example, and an example that must define the G20’s onward action.

For health and humanity, India’s G20 presidency holds immense potential — potential that WHO will do all it can to support. As the theme of India’s G20 presidency observes, we are one family, with just one world and one future — Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.

Poonam Khetrapal Singh is regional director, WHO South-East Asia The views expressed are personal