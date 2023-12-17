Just Like That | Pranab Mukherjee: Up and close, and candid

In this column in January 2023, I mentioned that Sharmistha Mukherjee, daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee, was planning to write a book on her father, based on his personal diaries. This book, Pranab, My Father: A Daughter Remembers was launched last week on December 11, the birth anniversary of Pranab Babu. At the release, I was in conversation with Sharmistha.

Pranab’s strict instructions were that his diaries should be read only after his death. Much of what they contain is known: Nehru inspired him; Indira Gandhi mentored him; Rajiv Gandhi dumped him; Sonia Gandhi never fully trusted him; and Rahul Gandhi disappointed him.

It is what Pranab has to say about Rahul that makes the book explosive. When in 2013, Rahul barged into a press conference being held by Congress media chief Ajay Maken and criticised the UPA government’s ordinance on protecting convicted politicians, Sharmistha writes, “After a long time I saw my father getting so angry. His face became red, and he shouted, ‘Who does he think he is?’” According to Sharmistha’s book, Pranab said that Rahul has “all the arrogance of the Gandhi-Nehru lineage, without their political acumen”.

After the Congress’ rout in 2014, Rahul met with Pranab, who recorded that he gave his views on the party’s deplorable performance “in a most detached way from a distance as an outsider as if he was not the face of the campaign and the main campaigner of the party”. He ascribed this to a “lack of killer instinct” and “inability to enthuse party workers”. Senior Congress leaders informed him that Rahul was inaccessible and surrounded by a rootless coterie. He noted too that Rahul’s public comments often lacked political maturity.

Pranab disapproved of Rahul’s “frequent disappearing acts”. When Rahul was not present during the flag-raising ceremony of the party’s 130th Foundation Day on December 28, 2014, just six months after its humiliating loss in the national elections, Pranab wrote: “Rahul was not present at the AICC function. I don’t know the reason, but many such incidents happened. As he got everything so easily, he does not value it. Soniaji is bent on making her son the successor, but the young man’s lack of charisma and political understanding is creating a problem. Can he revive Congress? Can he inspire people? I don’t know.”

By contrast, Pranab’s assessment of Narendra Modi as a leader was appreciative. Sharmistha calls it “a successful dynamic”. When PM designate Modi called on the Rashtrapati, Pranab noted: “Modi touched my feet and said, ‘Dada, you guide and advise me as your younger brother’. I assured him of my full cooperation.” Pranab also candidly told Modi: “We belong to two different ideologies. People have given you the mandate to rule. Governance is the domain of the cabinet headed by the PM. That’s your job. I will not interfere. If you need any advice on constitutional matters, I will definitely help you.”

In another entry, Pranab recorded that PM Modi had clarity in thought, a professional approach to statecraft, a willingness to learn and “did not pretend that he is a ‘Mr Know All’.” He also wrote, “as a hardcore RSS man he is fiercely patriotic and nationalist, and feels the pulse of the people very strongly”. In fact, Sharmistha says her father told her more than once that “in his opinion, Narendra Modi is the only PM after Indira Gandhi, who has the ability to feel the pulse of the people so acutely and accurately”.

Soon after Pranab assumed the presidency, my wife and I were invited to Rashtrapati Bhavan by Sharmistha for dinner. But first I had to call on her father. I met him in the grand Dwarka Suite of the guest wing, his transitory abode until his living wing was put right. He was smiling but looking a little bored, not surprising for a man who had all his life, worked till midnight, only to be up by five in the morning. I told him then: “Sir, George Bernard Shaw in his play, Man and Superman wrote: ‘There are two tragedies in life. One is to lose your heart’s desire. The other is to gain it.” He responded with a hearty laugh.

