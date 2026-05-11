Lab to life shift for innovation in India

Bharat’s innovation story is no longer emerging — it is axiomatic, defined by a unique fusion of demographic prowess, digital infrastructure, and an unyielding spirit of ingenuity. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasised, our journey is about moving from “idea to innovation, and from innovation to impact”. That shift is now visible across our higher education institutions. It is also finding expression on the global stage. Research must not only expand the frontiers of knowledge, but also solve real-world problems. India’s approach has been to bring these together ensuring that innovation is not only cutting-edge, but also accessible, scalable, and relevant. (HT Archive)

In June this year, Bharat Innovates will be held in Nice, France. It will bring together over 100 deep-tech ventures and more than 50 research-led innovations emerging from India’s premier institutions. These will engage with global industry, investors, and research partners across critical domains — from health care and advanced computing to space, energy, and agri-technologies.

In many ways, Bharat Innovates represents the next step in this journey. It is where ideas nurtured in our laboratories, and refined through our institutions, are presented to the world with confidence. It reflects a growing national capability — not only to innovate, but to translate that innovation into solutions that can serve both India and the world.

Over the past decade, India has built an enabling environment that connects research more closely with real-world application. This shift has been supported by a steady strengthening of the research ecosystem. Investments in doctoral talent, long-term funding frameworks, and innovation capital are now beginning to work in alignment while the Prime Minister’s Research Fellowship is deepening the research pipeline. The Anusandhan National Research Foundation is bringing greater direction and scale to funding. And the Research, Development and Innovation scheme is unlocking capital for high-risk, high-impact work in emerging sectors.

At its core lies a simple principle: Research must not only expand the frontiers of knowledge, but also solve real-world problems. India’s approach has been to bring these together ensuring that innovation is not only cutting-edge, but also accessible, scalable, and relevant.

The results are now visible.

Startups emerging from our higher education institutions are shaping entire sectors. Ather Energy, incubated at IIT Madras, has advanced indigenous electric mobility. Sedemac, emerging from IIT Bombay, has become a global player in embedded systems. ImmunoACT is delivering affordable, next-generation cancer therapies. GalaxEye is building multi-sensor satellites with applications across agriculture, maritime, and defence. Tricog Health has enabled early cardiac screening at scale, supporting over 30 million screenings globally.

These are not isolated successes. They are outcomes of a system where research, incubation, and entrepreneurship are closely aligned.

This shift is also visible within institutions. Centres of Excellence are producing deployable technologies across sectors. At IIT Madras, research has led to fibre-optic sensing systems for real-time industrial monitoring. AI-enabled radiography tools are improving defect detection in manufacturing. Autonomous robotic systems are enhancing rail safety. Advances in materials are enabling diamond traceability and authentication. Work in biotechnology is building capabilities in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine.

Across just 15 such Centres of Excellence, these efforts have already resulted in over 245 patents and 50 startups. This transformation is also reflected in the scale of India’s startup ecosystem. From fewer than 500 startups a decade ago, India today has over 2.23 lakh recognised startups, with nearly 55,000 added in the last year alone. We are now the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world, with over 120 unicorns and more than 23 lakh jobs created.

A significant part of this momentum is being shaped by our higher education institutions. Across campuses, we are witnessing a clear cultural shift — from a focus on secure placements to a growing aspiration for building enterprises. This movement from packages to startups reflects the confidence of a new generation ready to create, take risks, and solve problems at scale.

But scale alone doesn’t suffice; a successful innovation ecosystem needs to spread too. Nearly half of our startups are emerging from tier II and tier III cities. Over 45% have women in leadership roles. Innovation in India is becoming distributed, inclusive, and deeply rooted across the country.

This is democratisation of innovation, also visible in India’s approach to AI in education. Initiatives such as Bodhan AI are leveraging multilingual technologies to make learning more inclusive and accessible across diverse linguistic contexts.

Such efforts reflect India’s broader contribution to the Global South — where innovation is not only advanced, but designed to be inclusive, adaptable, and scalable across societies.

As we look ahead, the next phase of this journey must deepen this shift. We are committed to strengthening industry participation in research along with creating stronger pathways for translating research into products. A key step in this direction is to move towards more product-oriented doctoral research — where a PhD does not culminate only in a thesis, but in a tangible product or deployable technology.

This will require a more active partnership with industry. Greater co-creation, early-stage engagement, and long-term investment in research will be critical. Industry must be adopters of innovation and active participants in shaping it. This will accelerate the journey from discovery to deployment. It will also create a new generation of researchers who are equally at ease building solutions and advancing theory.

This is central to the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. It is about building technologies in India, for India and the world. It is equally central to the idea of a Viksit Bharat, where growth is driven by knowledge, innovation, and inclusion.

Bharat Innovates reflects where India stands today. More importantly, it signals where India is headed: It is no longer only generating ideas, it is deploying them at scale and with confidence. The journey from lab to life is well underway.

Dharmendra Pradhan is Union education minister. The views expressed are personal