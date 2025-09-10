Leader who presided over the rise of RSS

Today is September 11. This day evokes two contrasting remembrances: The first dates back to 1893, when Swami Vivekananda delivered his iconic Chicago Address. With the words, “Sisters and Brothers of America...,” he won the hearts of the audience. He introduced the timeless spiritual heritage of India and the idea of universal brotherhood to the world. The second is the gruesome 9/11 attacks, when this very principle came under attack from terrorists. He has a natural connect with the youth and has focussed on integrating more youngsters with the Sangh Parivar. (HT Archive)

Today is also the birthday of a personality who, inspired by the principle of vasudhaiva kutumbakam (the world is one family), has dedicated his life to societal transformation and strengthening the spirit of harmony and fraternity. For lakhs of people associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), he is respectfully referred to as param pujya sarsanghchalak. I am referring to Mohan Bhagwat, whose 75th birthday is, incidentally, falling in the same year marking the centenary of the RSS. I would like to convey my best wishes to him and pray for his long and healthy life.

My association with Mohan Bhagwat’s family has been very deep. I have had the good fortune of working closely with his father, the late Madhukarrao Bhagwat. I have written extensively about him in my book, Jyotipunj. He played a pivotal role in strengthening the RSS across Gujarat. Along with his association with the legal world, he devoted himself to nation-building. Such was his passion towards nation-building that he groomed his son, Mohanrao, to work for India’s regeneration. It is as if Parasmani Madhukarrao prepared another Parasmani in Mohanrao.

Mohan Bhagwat became a pracharak in the mid-1970s. Upon hearing the word pracharak, one may mistakenly think it refers to someone who is simply doing prachar or campaigning, propagating ideas. But the pracharak tradition is at the core of the organisation’s work. Thousands of young people, inspired by a patriotic zeal, have dedicated their lives to realising the mission of India First.

Mohan Bhagwat’s early years in the RSS coincided with a dark period of Indian history. This was the time the draconian Emergency was imposed by the then Congress government. For every person who cherished democratic principles and wanted India to prosper, it was natural to strengthen the anti-Emergency movement. This is what Mohan Bhagwat and countless RSS swayamsevaks did. He worked extensively in rural and backward areas of Maharashtra, especially Vidarbha. This shaped his understanding of the challenges faced by the poor and downtrodden.

Over the years, he held various positions in the RSS. He performed each and every one of those duties with great dexterity. His years as the akhil bharatiya sharirik pramukh in the 1990s are fondly remembered by many swayamsevaks. During this period, he spent considerable time working in the villages of Bihar. These experiences further deepened his connect with grassroots issues. In 2000, he became the sarkaryawah and here too, he brought his unique way of working, handling the most complex of situations with ease and precision. In 2009, he became the sarsanghchalak.

Being sarsanghchalak is more than an organisational responsibility. Extraordinary individuals have defined this role through personal sacrifice, clarity of purpose and unshakable commitment to Maa Bharti (Mother India). Mohan Bhagwat, in addition to doing full justice to the enormity of the responsibility, has also brought to it his own strength, intellectual depth and empathetic leadership, all of which is inspired by the principle of Nation First.

If I can think of two attributes that Mohan Bhagwat has held close to his heart and imbibed in his work, they are continuity and adaptation. He has steered the organisation through very complex currents, never compromising on the core ideology we are all proud of and at the same time addressing the evolving needs of society. He has a natural connect with the youth and has focussed on integrating more youngsters with the Sangh Parivar.

Broadly speaking, Mohan Bhagwat’s tenure will be considered the most transformative period in the 100-year journey of the RSS. From the change in uniform to the modifications in the shiksha vargs (training camps), several significant changes occurred under his leadership. I particularly remember his leadership during the Covid pandemic. In those times, continuing the traditional RSS activities became challenging. He suggested increased usage of technology. He remained connected with global perspectives while developing institutional frameworks.

At that time, all swayamsevaks made every possible effort to reach out to those in need, while ensuring the safety of themselves and others. We also lost many of our hardworking swayamsevaks, but such was the inspiration of Mohan Bhagwat that their determination never wavered.

Earlier this year, during the inauguration of the Madhav Netra Chikitsalaya in Nagpur, I remarked that the RSS is like an akshayavat, an eternal banyan tree that energises the national culture and collective consciousness of our nation. The roots of this akshayavat are deep and strong because they are anchored in values. The dedication with which Mohan Bhagwat has committed himself to nurturing and advancing these values is inspirational. Another admirable quality of his personality is his soft-spoken nature and exceptional ability to listen. This trait ensures a deeper perspective and also brings a sense of sensitivity and dignity to his persona and leadership.

I also want to write about the keen interest he has always shown towards various mass movements. From Swachh Bharat Mission to Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, he always urges the entire RSS family to add vigour through these movements. In order to further social well-being, Mohan Bhagwat has given the panch parivartan, which comprises social harmony, family values, environmental awareness, national selfhood and civic duties. These can inspire Indians from all walks of life. Every swayamsevak dreams of seeing a strong and prosperous nation. Clear vision and decisive action are needed to realise this. He embodies both these qualities in abundance.

Mohan Bhagwat has always been a strong votary of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, a firm believer in India’s diversity and the celebration of so many different cultures and traditions that are a part of our land. Beyond his busy schedule, he has always found time to pursue passions like music and singing. Few people know that he is versatile in playing various Indian musical instruments. His passion for reading can be seen in several of his speeches and interactions.

In a few days from now, the RSS will turn 100. In a pleasant coincidence, Vijaya Dashami, Gandhi Jayanti, Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti, and the RSS centenary celebrations fall on the same day this year. It will be a historic milestone for the lakhs of people associated with the RSS. I will conclude by saying that Mohan Bhagwat is a living example of vasudhaiva kutumbakam, showing that when we rise above boundaries and consider everyone as our own, it strengthens trust, brotherhood, and equality in society. I wish him a long and healthy life in the service of Maa Bharti.

Narendra Modi is Prime Minister of India