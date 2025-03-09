New income tax Bill is a piece of bold reform

The introduction of the New Income Tax Bill, 2025, marks an ambitious and unprecedented attempt to simplify one of the most complex pieces of legislation in Indian governance. The effort undertaken by the government of India to overhaul the tax system was nothing short of Herculean. It was a meticulous and exhaustive re-evaluation of decades of tax laws — article by article, clause by clause — reflecting an unparalleled commitment to efficiency, transparency, and modernisation. This initiative sets a precedent, one that should inspire similar bold reforms in other sectors of governance and regulation.

For over 60 years, the Indian Income Tax Act accumulated amendments and additions, becoming an unwieldy document that challenged both taxpayers and administrators. Since its inception, it has been modified nearly 65 times, incorporating over 4,000 changes. The result? A labyrinthine structure with redundant provisions, convoluted language, and multiple cross-linkages that made compliance a daunting task. The challenge, then, was not just to amend the law but to fundamentally restructure it to align with modern economic realities and technological advancements. The New Income Tax Bill, 2025, aims to achieve what the government has termed the “5Cs” — consolidation, clarity, continuity, certainty, and correctness.

This legislative reform was no ordinary exercise. Over a period of six months, officials from the ministry of finance, along with key stakeholders from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) and the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBITC), worked tirelessly to draft a coherent, streamlined, and effective tax code. The scale of this endeavour raises the bar for any government department contemplating radical reforms. If such a massive legislative overhaul can be achieved in taxation, similar clarity and simplification should be sought in other areas of governance, be it labour laws, corporate regulations, or environmental policies.

One of the most striking achievements of the new Bill is the drastic reduction in complexity. The total word count has been slashed from 5.12 lakh words to 2.6 lakh words, chapters have been cut from 47 to 23, and the number of sections reduced from 819 to 536. The introduction of tables and formulae provides a structured, lucid explanation of provisions, making tax compliance simpler. The clarity achieved is expected to enhance tax compliance and, in turn, improve revenue collection.

Among its many reforms, the Bill replaces the outdated concepts of assessment year and previous year with the globally understood term tax year, aligning India’s tax system with international best practices. This change is particularly beneficial for foreign investors and multinational corporations, reducing confusion and making compliance easier. Additionally, the definition of information for initiating reassessment proceedings has been broadened, ensuring greater accountability in tax administration. The Bill also introduces a streamlined digital framework for tax compliance, encouraging the use of online platforms to simplify filing, tracking, and payments.

Further, tax-recovery mechanisms have been made more structured and transparent, reducing bureaucratic inefficiencies. The Bill also introduces provisions under Section 267 for tax on updated returns, allowing taxpayers to rectify errors in filings without facing severe penalties. This move is expected to encourage voluntary compliance and create a more taxpayer-friendly system.

The government has also addressed the evolving nature of digital finance by expanding the definition of virtual digital assets (VDA) under Section 2(111). Given the rapid growth of cryptocurrencies and digital assets, this ensures a robust taxation framework for the new digital economy.

Similarly, the simplification of tax deducted at source (TDS) provisions, consolidating them into a single section, makes compliance significantly easier for businesses and individuals. Notably, the Bill extends the provision for obtaining nil/lower TDS and tax collected at source (TCS) certificates to all types of payments and transactions, offering greater flexibility to taxpayers.

From an international taxation perspective, the new Bill empowers the Union government to clarify terms in tax treaties that were previously undefined, enhancing predictability and reducing ambiguity in cross-border transactions. The amendments to the definition of associated enterprises (AE) are also noteworthy, as they broaden the scope significantly, potentially impacting transfer pricing regulations and necessitating a re-examination of judicial precedents.

The Bill is not merely a legislative update; it is a statement of intent—an affirmation that India’s regulatory framework can evolve to be more transparent, efficient, and user-friendly. This reform should serve as an inspiration for other regulatory bodies to embark on similar transformative journeys.

Sanjay Nayar is president, Assocham. The views expressed are personal