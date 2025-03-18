Not a North-South battle, but a battle of justice for all

Collectively, we are faced with a more turbulent and demanding global situation. Wars are raging. International law faces challenges and needs to be defended. We are on the brink of possible trade and tariff wars. That being said, this moment of turmoil can also present some opportunities for like-minded countries to come together and strengthen our partnerships even further across geographical regions, and in new areas.

Amidst this mixed picture, I have found inspiration and reassurance in exchanges with my Indian counterpart and friend, minister of external affairs S Jaishankar. Despite being geographically far apart, Norway and India remain close and united in defending fundamental principles and values like democracy, international law and rules-based order, and our multilateral system. That gives a good foundation for partnerships. At the same time, India’s role in geopolitics today is stronger than ever.

These are thoughts that I bring with me for my visit to India to participate in the prestigious Raisina Dialogue. I arrive here with excitement and high aspirations about what Norway and India can achieve together. The theme of this year’s Raisina Dialogue — Kalachakra: People, Peace and Planet — is timely.

This year also marks 80 years since the United Nations (UN) was founded. The UN was founded by people who had experienced two world wars. The founders of the UN had also lived through the 1930s, the decade that saw the roots of World War II gaining ground through nationalism and ineffective global governance.

In addition to ending the war, the founders of the UN wanted to create a better future for all of us — for peace. They prepared the UN Charter. A key principle in the Charter is that countries shall respect the sovereignty of other countries. In addition, the Human Rights Charter was established to deal with how governments should deal with their own citizens. This system is being challenged. That worries me deeply.

We all know that the global governance system needs reform. It needs to become more representative. India is the largest democracy in the world, and we support India’s bids for better representation in these international organisations.

It is important to preserve and build on existing international mechanisms and structures. We cannot have double standards in international affairs. The same rules of international law apply to the warring parties in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sudan, Myanmar, to the Middle East, and in Russia’s war against Ukraine. If we are serious about preserving international law, we must be consistent.

Our planet is facing some of the biggest challenges our generation has ever known, like the climate crisis. We can only solve the problems we face today if we work together. Economic stability makes us stronger, and good international trade relations are a key. Trade restrictions might lead to retaliatory measures from other countries, potentially harming global markets. I believe the relationship between Norway and India is a good example of improving trade relations. On March 10, we celebrated the first anniversary of the signing of the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) between India and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) countries (Norway, Switzerland, Iceland, and Liechtenstein). When the agreement enters into force, it will lead to even more trade and investments between our countries in the years to come. In today’s world, the TEPA stands out as a positive example of closer global cooperation.

This year, we have invited Prime Minister Modi to our capital Oslo. Norway is a small country compared to India, but with one of the world’s longest coastlines. Located right by the beautiful Oslo fjord, Norway will also be the host of the third Nordic-India Summit. We have many common areas of interests and values, sustainable oceans being one of them.

India’s ambitious sustainability goals and target of becoming the world’s growth engine will not only contribute to the country’s success story but also benefit the global good. Norway stands ready to cooperate with India in achieving shared global aspirations and goals through our complementary strengths, knowledge, experience, and expertise.

I remain cautiously optimistic that Kalachakra, the wheel of time, has already begun to turn also in good ways. Together, we will be able to take timely action to reduce the effects of climate change and global warming; to seek just and lasting peace and the end of wars. Norway, together with India and other like-minded partners, remains committed in these endeavours.

Espen Barth Eide is minister of foreign affairs, Norway. The views expressed are personal