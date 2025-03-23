Plotting the path towards a tuberculosis-mukt Bharat

Today being the World Tuberculosis Day, I want to reflect on our journey to eliminate tuberculosis (TB) in India. Last December, I witnessed a community meeting in rural Maharashtra where a young woman shared her recovery story. Despite the initial stigma from her village, local health workers supported her throughout her treatment, and she now leads TB awareness sessions in her community. Her transformation is a powerful example of how localised initiatives are reshaping perceptions about TB across India, echoing our national commitment to systematically expand TB elimination efforts in every state.

Tuberculosis remains one of India’s most pressing public health challenges. The latest India TB Report shows that while case notifications increased to 2.5 million in 2024, an estimated 15-20% of cases still go undetected. Economically disadvantaged communities, particularly those in urban slums and rural areas, face significant challenges in accessing timely diagnosis and completing treatment. Although treatment success rates have improved to 86% nationwide, regional disparities continue to exist. The economic impact is also substantial, with an estimated annual productivity loss of approximately ₹13,000 crore. These statistics underscore the urgency of our mission and the need for continued innovation in our approach to TB elimination.

The government is determined to eliminate TB by 2025, five years ahead of the global target. This commitment is evident in the expansion of diagnostic capabilities through the increased use of CBNAAT and TrueNat machines, as well as the strengthening of treatment protocols. Community engagement initiatives like TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan have played a crucial role, and the recent fiscal allocation of ₹4,200 crore for the National TB Elimination Programme further reinforces this effort.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasised that TB elimination requires not only medical intervention but also social transformation, a vision supported by the jan andolan approach. Additionally, the Ni-Kshay Poshan Yojana has provided nutritional support to over 90 lakh TB patients, addressing a critical factor in treatment adherence and recovery.

Recognising that regional contexts require tailored solutions, we have embarked on a strategic state-by-state expansion of TB awareness initiatives. Our journey began in Himachal Pradesh, where a cricket match in Dharamshala generated unprecedented attention to TB issues, sparking community discussions and increasing case notifications. Building on this success, a similar event in Delhi brought together parliamentarians across party lines to focus on urban TB challenges and workplace screening programmes, leading to the emergence of corporate partnerships.

In Mumbai, a city with both challenges and opportunities in TB control, we organised a cricket match on Saturday at the MCA Cricket Ground, which featured Members of Parliament and celebrated personalities from various fields, symbolising our national commitment to mainstreaming TB discussions.

What began as regional events is now evolving into a cohesive national movement. By establishing state chapters, each tailored to address local challenges while contributing to the national goal of TB elimination, we honour India’s linguistic and cultural diversity while maintaining a clear focus on TB prevention, early diagnosis, and complete treatment. Our efforts depend on a collaborative approach involving government programmes, civil society, the private sector, media, and individual citizens.

The journey toward TB elimination requires persistent effort at all levels of society. While our events have been effective in raising awareness, it is now crucial that this awareness translates into concrete action. Every citizen has a role to play, from supporting TB patients to advocating for improved health care facilities and participating in screening programmes. With unwavering commitment, innovative approaches, and collective action, we can overcome the challenge of tuberculosis and turn the vision of a TB-mukt Bharat into a reality for future generations.

Anurag Thakur, former minister of sports, youth affairs and information and broadcasting, is a global champion in the category of public awareness about Malaria, TB and HIV AIDS by Global Fund. The views expressed are personal