Policy prescriptions for sustainable living in UP

Lakhimpur Kheri, the largest district in Uttar Pradesh, lies in the fertile Terai belt bordering Nepal, making it an ecologically and strategically significant region. It is surrounded by the rivers Sharda, Ghagra, Koriyala, Ull, Sarayan, Chauka, Gomti, Kathana, Sarayu, and Mohana. Known as a conservation hub, it is home to Uttar Pradesh’s only national park, Dudhwa, which is the only place on the planet inhabited by five deer species. Dudhwa is also home to the Bengal tiger and the endangered Indian one-horned rhinoceros.

The district, a biodiversity hotspot, faces environmental challenges due to its flood-prone geography. To minimise damage to the ecosystem and local livelihoods due to annual floods in the Sharda river, chief minister Yogi Adityanath sanctioned ₹80 crore for flood protection this year — ₹20 crore more than last year — ensuring timely and robust measures to safeguard biodiversity and human settlements.

The 2024 Lakhimpur Mahotsav, with the theme Terai Ki Mitti Ka Utsav, was a pivotal event reflecting the district administration’s commitment to sustainability. Held as a circuit festival for the first time in Uttar Pradesh, it spanned across five iconic locations — Dudhwa National Park, Chhoti Kashi Gola Temple, Frog Temple, Lakhimpur and Kotwara Haveli. The launch of an aerial tourist service connecting Lucknow to Dudhwa National Park added a significant boost to eco-tourism. This initiative not only celebrated the district’s natural and cultural heritage but also inspired residents and tourists to prioritise conservation.

The district has set an example in implementing sustainable practices. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, the administration spearheaded a massive plantation drive, planting over one crore saplings. Schools, women groups, farmers, and local communities actively participated, nurturing the saplings under the Kalpavriksha concept, which emphasises collective care and responsibility. This initiative has significantly increased the district’s forest cover.

Farmers in the district are adopting cow-based farming, reducing their reliance on chemical fertilisers, and promoting sustainable agriculture. Efforts like stubble burning reduction have led to improved air quality, with the district’s AQI consistently ranging between 50 and 70.

Additionally, workshops on crop diversification and organic farming have empowered farmers to align with sustainable development goals. Furthermore, under the PM-Kusum scheme, the administration has been promoting sustainable practices among farmers by encouraging the use of solar-powered irrigation pumps.

Anti-poaching measures, advanced surveillance systems, and collaborations with the Tharu tribal community have strengthened biodiversity preservation in the region. The Tharu women, supported by administration-led initiatives, have also turned invasive water hyacinths into eco-friendly handicrafts under the One District One Product (ODOP) programme, promoting both environmental sustainability and women’s empowerment.

Rural women in Lakhimpur Kheri have been crafting eco-friendly idols of Lord Ganesh and Shri Ram Darbar from cow dung, blending tradition with environmental responsibility. These efforts, alongside the adoption of renewable energy solutions, have made rural households less dependent on conventional fuel sources. The administration is also training Surya Sakhis and Surya Mitras to enhance the adoption of renewable energy practices, contributing to sustainable living.

Recognising the impact of global warming, efforts have been focused on projects like rainwater harvesting and groundwater recharge to address water scarcity. Check dams have been constructed to manage water resources efficiently, also ensuring minimal flood damage and supporting agriculture. During the Covid-19 pandemic, local natural resources, such as neem, giloy and moringa, emphasised the importance of preserving nature to sustain life and build immunity. Additionally, under the PM Surya Ghar scheme, the administration has been working to install solar panels in households to promote renewable energy use.

Lakhimpur Kheri’s journey toward sustainability is a testament to the collective efforts of its residents. From massive plantation drives to empowering women and adopting eco-friendly farming practices, the district is emerging as a model for balancing development with conservation. As a district deeply rooted in its ecological wealth, Lakhimpur Kheri embodies Atharv Veda’s spirit of mata bhumi, putro aham prithivyah (the earth is our mother, and we are all its children), emphasising our shared responsibility to protect the earth. Needless to say, sustainability is a journey that never ends and calls for continuous effort and dedication from everyone.

Durga Shakti Nagpal is district magistrate of Lakhimpur Kheri. The views expressed are personal